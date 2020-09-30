The excellent features of the Huawei MateBook D 15

The Huawei MateBook D 15 is one of the best professional laptops available in South Africa, offering great performance in a slim and attractive form factor.

It is powered by a powerful quad-core CPU and Radeon Vega graphics, making it more than powerful enough to handle everyday workloads.

The stylish and lightweight design of the MateBook D 15 is similar to that of the Apple MacBook lineup, but it has a number of unique features that set it apart from the competition.

These include a high-quality display which minimises bezels by moving the webcam to the laptop’s robust keyboard.

While the MacBook’s front-facing camera rests at the top of its screen, the MateBook D 15 has a much thinner bezel and great screen-to-body ratio thanks to the innovative solution it uses for its front-facing camera.

A dedicated key at the top of the keyboard can be pressed to raise or lower the MateBook D 15’s hidden camera, ensuring privacy when not in use.

Security and charging features

Another excellent feature of the Huawei MateBook D 15 is the fingerprint sensor on its power button, which lets you verify your identity quickly and easily.

This is similar to the built-in fingerprint reader on the power button of Apple’s MacBook devices, and it can also be set up to work seamlessly with Windows Hello – allowing you to power up and log in at the touch of a button.

The MateBook D 15 ships with a 65W USB-C fast-charger that can recharge its battery to 53% in just 30 minutes. This charger can be used to charge your smartphone, provided it also uses a USB Type-C connection.

These great features, paired with the laptop’s impressive connectivity options and stylish design, make the MateBook D 15 an attractive laptop.

The table below shows how Huawei’s MateBook D 15 compares to the MacBook Pro.

Specifications Apple MacBook Pro 13 MateBook D 15 Operating System macOS Windows 10 Display 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 CPU Intel Core i5 8th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Radeon Vega 8 Graphics RAM 8GB LPDDR3 8GB DDR4 Storage 256GB SSD 256GB SSD Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C USB-C, 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm jack, 1x Ethernet Battery 58.2Wh 42Wh Dimension 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm (1.37kg) 357.4 x 229.5 x 16.95 mm (1.53kg) Price R28,999 R13,499

Watch our hands-on video demonstrating the MateBook D 15’s key features below.

Huawei MateBook D 15 Features

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.