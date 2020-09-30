The excellent features of the Huawei MateBook D 15

The Huawei MateBook D 15 is one of the best professional laptops available in South Africa, offering great performance in a slim and attractive form factor.
It is powered by a powerful quad-core CPU and Radeon Vega graphics, making it more than powerful enough to handle everyday workloads.
The stylish and lightweight design of the MateBook D 15 is similar to that of the Apple MacBook lineup, but it has a number of unique features that set it apart from the competition.
These include a high-quality display which minimises bezels by moving the webcam to the laptop’s robust keyboard.
While the MacBook’s front-facing camera rests at the top of its screen, the MateBook D 15 has a much thinner bezel and great screen-to-body ratio thanks to the innovative solution it uses for its front-facing camera.
A dedicated key at the top of the keyboard can be pressed to raise or lower the MateBook D 15’s hidden camera, ensuring privacy when not in use.
Security and charging features
Another excellent feature of the Huawei MateBook D 15 is the fingerprint sensor on its power button, which lets you verify your identity quickly and easily.
This is similar to the built-in fingerprint reader on the power button of Apple’s MacBook devices, and it can also be set up to work seamlessly with Windows Hello – allowing you to power up and log in at the touch of a button.
The MateBook D 15 ships with a 65W USB-C fast-charger that can recharge its battery to 53% in just 30 minutes. This charger can be used to charge your smartphone, provided it also uses a USB Type-C connection.
These great features, paired with the laptop’s impressive connectivity options and stylish design, make the MateBook D 15 an attractive laptop.
The table below shows how Huawei’s MateBook D 15 compares to the MacBook Pro.
|Specifications
|Apple MacBook Pro 13
|MateBook D 15
|Operating System
|macOS
|Windows 10
|Display
|13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080
|CPU
|Intel Core i5 8th-gen
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR3
|8GB DDR4
|Storage
|256GB SSD
|256GB SSD
|Ports
|2x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C
|USB-C, 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm jack, 1x Ethernet
|Battery
|58.2Wh
|42Wh
|Dimension
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm (1.37kg)
|357.4 x 229.5 x 16.95 mm (1.53kg)
|Price
|R28,999
|R13,499
Watch our hands-on video demonstrating the MateBook D 15’s key features below.
Huawei MateBook D 15 Features
This article was published in partnership with Huawei.