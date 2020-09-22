Huawei EMUI 11 – Powerful new software with great features

Huawei recently launched the latest version of its mobile operating system, EMUI 11, which brings a number of improvements over the previous-generation EMUI 10.1 software.

EMUI 11 is still built on Android 10, but the changes it brings result in a smoother and more intuitive experience.

The new software platform upgrades various facets of the previous EMUI 10.1 version, adding everything from an always-on display to distributed technology and multi-device, cross-platform capabilities with other Huawei devices.

Huawei’s EMUI 11 operating system will be supported on a wide selection of its smartphones in future, including the Huawei P30 and P40 flagship smartphones, as well as the Mate X, Mate 20, and Mate 30 device lineups.

We have listed a few of the best new features available in EMUI 11 below.

Always On display

EMUI 11 adds an Always On display mode to its EMUI 11 operating system, which can be customised extensively.

Instead of turning the display off, this blacks out the majority of the screen and shows a simple graphical element along with the clock and basic notification icons.

Various styles are available to select within the Settings menu, and a number of these are also animated – adding greater flavour to your phone’s screen when not in use.

The Always On display can also be easily customised to suit your preferred layout.

Pictures, interface, and design

A number of the menus and interfaces are different in EMUI, boasting improved designs and better content layouts than before.

This includes the Gallery app, which now offers an updated interface that sports a magazine-like aesthetic.

Other great quality-of-life changes include synchronised device vibration with ringtones, overhauled screen transitions, and new animations for a number of shortcut icons in the notifications bar, as well as for icons in the Phone, Notepad, and Music apps.

Smart Multi-Windows is also a new feature in EMUI 11 that allows users to multitask using an operating system-level picture-in-picture solution.

These floating windows can be dragged around and dropped at will, and they can be minimised via a dedicated button on the top left of the window.

Notepad improvements and connected devices

One of the best features of EMUI 11 is the improved Huawei Share functionality, which allows you to turn applications into floating windows on your Huawei laptop.

This allows you to drag and drop text and files across different windows to easily transfer data and directly edit files saved on your smartphone through your PC.

You can also place and answer calls on your PC using this feature, and the enhanced connectivity suite of this new operating system version also greatly improves compatibility with wireless video devices.

Among the apps which have received the biggest changes is Notepad, which now offers intelligent AI-powered features.

Notepad can scan documents, extract text, and save images and text in EMUI 11.

This means that simply taking a picture of a document with your camera, you can easily and accurately save its text to your device.

Thanks to the variety of new and powerful features, EMUI 11 is an attractive upgrade for any Huawei user.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.