Service provider priorities for 60GHz deployment

Cambium Networks’ recent Global Service Provider Survey on 60GHz opportunities outlines service providers’ leading priorities for 60GHz deployment.

“In today’s world, high-speed Internet access is as fundamental as having access to water and electricity,” said Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Executive at Duxbury Networking, distributors of Cambium solutions in South Africa. “Cambium’s 60GHz product strategy is designed to deliver fibre-like throughput at a fraction of the cost.”

Service providers indicated that the top application will be connecting business customers.

When asked which applications are most attractive, 57% of operators ranked building-to-building wireless multi-gigabit point-to-point links for business first.

The next highest applications are residential connectivity with 46% and Wi-Fi backhaul with 30%.

When asked which locations will be a priority, 48% of respondents identified urban environments where population drives demand for capacity as the most important. Closely behind, with 43% of the vote, are small communities, which are currently underserved. Industrial applications, with IoT business connectivity demand, came in at 38%.

“Network planning is vital to service reliability. Planning and design tools dramatically improve network performance while reducing the upfront time and cost of skilled technicians. Almost all of the service providers polled indicated that planning tools are important to their business operations,” Huysamen said.

Cambium plans to release several 60GHz products in the coming months and to deliver the best experience.

Cambium’s 60GHz design architecture will use the 802.11ay standard for higher capacity and better channel access and mesh support.

The design incorporates Terragraph’s mesh technology, developed by Facebook Connectivity, to achieve superior network reliability at lower cost.

The 802.11ay standard is designed with a throughput capacity of over 10 Gbps data rate over distances of 200 to 500 metres.

It will include features such as channel bonding and synchronisation.

Here are the key reasons why 802.11ay will outperform 802.11ad:

Up to six channels supported – The 60GHz band supports six channels. 802.11ad supports Channels 2 and 3, whereas 802.11ay supports Channels 1 through 4, and Channels 5 and 6 will be added in the future. Network operators using 802.11ay standards will have many more channels to deploy a reliable, high-capacity network and many more reusability channels. (See Table1)

– The 60GHz band supports six channels. 802.11ad supports Channels 2 and 3, whereas 802.11ay supports Channels 1 through 4, and Channels 5 and 6 will be added in the future. Network operators using 802.11ay standards will have many more channels to deploy a reliable, high-capacity network and many more reusability channels. (See Table1) 100% increase in capacity – 11ay supports channel bonding which allows two contiguous channels to be merged into a single wideband channel, thereby doubling the capacity to 4.32 Gbps. 802.11ad does not support channel bonding and is limited to a single radio. Hence 802.11ay will always outperform 802.11ad. (See Table 2)

– 11ay supports channel bonding which allows two contiguous channels to be merged into a single wideband channel, thereby doubling the capacity to 4.32 Gbps. 802.11ad does not support channel bonding and is limited to a single radio. Hence 802.11ay will always outperform 802.11ad. (See Table 2) Deterministic channel access – 11ad is based on CSMA (Carrier Sense Multiple Access) technology, which is in turn based on collision detection and avoidance. This protocol does not translate well for outdoor fixed wireless solutions because of the inherent time allocation. 802.11ay is based on TDMA (Time-Division Multiple Access) which allows timeslots between access points (AP) and clients, guaranteeing fixed throughput between the AP and clients. Additionally, 802.11ad does not support synchronisation, whereas 802.11ay does support synchronisation.

– 11ad is based on CSMA (Carrier Sense Multiple Access) technology, which is in turn based on collision detection and avoidance. This protocol does not translate well for outdoor fixed wireless solutions because of the inherent time allocation. 802.11ay is based on TDMA (Time-Division Multiple Access) which allows timeslots between access points (AP) and clients, guaranteeing fixed throughput between the AP and clients. Additionally, 802.11ad does not support synchronisation, whereas 802.11ay does support synchronisation. 88% increase in the number of client nodes supported – 11ad supports eight client nodes per sector, and 802.11ay supports 15 client nodes per sector. This number alone determines business cases and deployment strategies.

– 11ad supports eight client nodes per sector, and 802.11ay supports 15 client nodes per sector. This number alone determines business cases and deployment strategies. Mesh support – Cambium Networks’ 60GHz solution incorporates Terragraph meshing technology to provide a highly reliable and flexible Layer 3 architecture to facilitate network design and deployment. 802.11ad does not support meshing, limiting network design options. Key advantages of Terragraph support are:

Better connectivity through better links in case of interference Capacity sharing and load balancing RF links are self-healing via re-routing No user intervention required.

“Duxbury is excited that customers will benefit from the fact that the new products will deliver industry-leading multi-gigabit wireless at a breakthrough total cost of ownership for every Mbps delivered,” said Huysamen.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], duxbury.co.za

Table 1: Channels supported by 802.11ad compared to 802.11ay

Channel Centre (GHz) 802.11ad 802.11ay 1 58.32 Not supported Supported 2 60.48 Supported Supported 3 62.64 Supported Supported 4 64.80 Not supported Supported 5 66.96 Not supported Supported (future) 6 69.12 Not supported Supported (future)

Table 2: Capacity supported by 802.11ad-based solutions compared to 802.11ay-based solutions

Distance (PTP mode) 802.11ad-based solution 802.11ay-based solution with channel bonding 200m 2.5 Gbps 4.5 Gbps 350m 1.5 Gbps 2.5 Gbps

This article was published in partnership with Duxbury Networking.