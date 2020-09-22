Frogfoot removes aerial fibre poles in heritage areas in Kimberley

Frogfoot Networks, a lawful open access fibre infrastructure provider and subsidiary of Vox, has announced that it has began the removal of its aerial pole fibre infrastructure in heritage areas of Kimberley.

Jacques du Toit, CEO of Vox stated that the company worked closely with the Sol Plaatje Municipality to obtain the necessary wayleaves and followed due process for the rollout of fibre infrastructure.

“After we started with the build, we were notified by members of the public that some areas were classified as heritage sites, following which we immediately stopped work. Working together with the community and the authorities, Frogfoot fully understands the sensitivity and will remove poles in these areas,” said du Toit. “It was never the intent to disrupt any heritage areas. We are committed to re-instating the areas as soon as possible.”

While Frogfoot awaits the confirmation of the full extent of heritage sites that may fall within the coverage area from Ngwao Boswa Ya Kapa Bokone (the Northern Cape Heritage Resources Authority), du Toit said that the company is planning to remove poles from areas, including Belgravia, Memorial Road Area and Klisserville, with teams standing by to begin work as soon as Monday 21 September.

Du Toit has confirmed that Frogfoot has appointed an independent heritage consultant to do the required heritage studies to inform and recommend the most suitable implementation of the infrastructure.

Frogfoot will also provide local authorities and the community with a detailed plan of the installed poles in the heritage areas, in an effort to ensure that all heritage sites are cleared of the company’s infrastructure.

Frogfoot will furthermore make detailed maps available of its entire network in order to avoid any further confusion as there are existing telecommunications infrastructure in place as well as other builds being conducted by other fibre operators.

Reference for planned network coverage areas in images below:

Yellow = Belgravia

Red = Klisserville

This article was published in partnership with Frogfoot.