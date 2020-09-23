You can now get cash back when you buy an Epson EcoTank printer at Matrix Warehouse.

When you buy select Epson EcoTank printers between 1 September and 1 November 2020, you will receive cash back on your purchase.

Claiming your cash is easy, and shoppers must follow these two steps:

Purchase a selected Epson EcoTank printer between 1 September and 1 November 2020 Complete the online claim form, upload a copy of your receipt and a photo of the serial number from the printer, and submit your registration.

Claims must be submitted within 30 days of purchase.

The list below details the Epson EcoTank models available from Matrix Warehouse which qualify for the cashback promotion, and how much cash back you will receive.

EcoTank L3110 – R320

EcoTank L3150 – R350

EcoTank L4160 – R500

EcoTank L5190 – R600

EcoTank L6170 – R850

EcoTank M1100 – R300

EcoTank M2140 – R500

Epson EcoTank – Keep costs under control

A standout printer in this range is the Epson EcoTank L3110.

The Epson EcoTank L3110 is a 3-in-1 printer which is perfect for home office use, printing school projects, and more.

Epson has done a lot of work to ensure the costs to operate this printer are almost negligible and the included ink produces up to 8,100 pages in black and white, and 6,500 in colour – saving you 90% on the cost of ink compared to conventional printers.

“With its enhanced ink filling system and new ink bottles engineered to minimise the risk of spills, this compact model proves a reliable and easy-to-use solution for printing in high volumes,” said Epson.

The Epson EcoTank L3110 qualifies for the Matrix Warehouse cashback promotion – putting R320 back in your pocket.

This article was published in partnership with Matrix Warehouse.