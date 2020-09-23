Mecer Xtreme Jupiter – The mini PC with desktop performance

If you are looking for a system with the power of a desktop PC and the small form factor of a laptop, look no further than the Mecer Xtreme Jupiter Mini PC.

The Mecer Xtreme Jupiter Mini PC is a small and lightweight device which offers a selection of hardware to suit any work-from-home or office needs.

Its form factor is impressive, measuring only 178 x 178 x 34 mm and sporting a single fan thanks to its efficient thermal design.

The PC’s small size means you can mount it to the rear of your monitor using the display’s VESA mount, saving you space and removing the need for a cumbersome desktop case.

Its connectivity options also enable excellent productivity, as it can drive two displays via its HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA connections and it includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Where the Mecer Xtreme Jupiter Mini PC really stands out, however, is in its desktop-class performance.

Hardware and features

The Mecer Xtreme Jupiter Mini PC packs an Intel H110 chipset, which supports both the Intel Core i7-6700K and Core i7-7700K CPUs.

It has 4GB of DDR4 RAM, which is upgradeable to 32GB for improved performance when multi-tasking.

When it comes to graphics performance, the mini PC is powered by the integrated graphics of its Intel Core i7 processor, which delivers more than enough power for professional applications.

All of these features mean the Mecer Xtreme Jupiter Mini PC offers desktop-level performance in a form factor that makes it ideal for professionals working from home or the office.

Additionally, it ships with Windows 10 Pro and includes a trusted platform module chip for secure access.

This makes the device ideal for ensuring security when working remotely.

To find out more about the Mecer Xtreme Jupiter Mini PC, visit the Mecer website.

Mecer Xtreme Jupiter Mini PC – Specifications

Mecer Xtreme Jupiter Mini PC Operating system Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i7-6700K / Intel Core i7-7700K RAM Upgradeable to 32GB Storage 500GB HDD (1x 2.5-inch HDD/SSD, 1x M.2 SSD) Ports 4x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 1x VGA, 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 1x Serial Port, Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Ethernet Dimensions 178 x 178 x 34 mm

This article was published in partnership with Mustek.