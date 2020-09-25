Boost business performance with exclusive Vodacom Business deals

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a drastic rise in South Africans working from home as one of the measures to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading coronavirus.

To keep everyday business operations running smoothly, many companies have invested time and money to help employees work remotely – including the use of data or a mobile device.

To help South African professionals stay connected and productive while working remotely during the national lockdown, Vodacom Business is offering exclusive business deals valid until 6 October 2020.

Vodacom Business Samsung Galaxy Note 20 retail specials

Power up your business performance with the exclusive business deals from Vodacom Business.

Get a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G* on a Smart L + contract for R999 per month for 36 months, or R1299 per month for 24 months, and get a free UV Smartphone Sterilizer valued at R999**.

The contract includes 600 anytime minutes per month, 600 anytime SMSs per month and 1.2GB data per month.

Get a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G* on a Smart L + for R1,399 per month for 36 months, or R1,599 per month for 24 months, and get a free UV Smartphone Sterilizer valued at R999**.

The contract includes 600 anytime minutes per month, 600 anytime SMSs per month and 1.2GB data per month and free 20GB once off data.

You can also add 2GB monthly for R79 per month or 5GB monthly for R120 per month to any of these deals.

To get the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 eSIM 41mm – the smartwatch with the most advanced wellness monitor (also available in a 45mm version) – simply add R269 per month for 36 months or R399 per month for 24 months.

To learn more about Vodacom Business products, visit the Vodacom Business website or request a call back.

Terms and conditions

Deals are valid from 3 September – 6 October 2020.

**Free UV Smartphone Sterilizer valued at R999 only available until 30th September and is redeemable via Samsung Rewards members App. While Stocks lasts.

*Only in 5G coverage areas, check coverage map on vodacom.co.za

For full terms and conditions, visit vodacombusiness.co.za.

This article was published in partnership with Vodacom Business.