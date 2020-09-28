Mecer Xtreme Jupiter – Desktop-class performance for remote working

If you are looking for a PC with the power of a desktop but without the large size, look no further than the Mecer Xtreme Jupiter Mini PC.

The Mecer Xtreme Jupiter Mini PC is a small and lightweight device which offers a selection of hardware to suit all of your work-from-home or office needs.

It has an impressively compact form factor, measuring only 178 x 178 x 34 mm and sporting a single fan thanks to its efficient thermal design.

One of the best features of the PC is that you can mount it to the back of your monitor, saving you space on your desk and allowing all of your connections to be routed through a single point.

From this position, you can connect the Mecer Xtreme Jupiter Mini PC directly to your display through its HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA connections.

The device offers great performance, too, thanks to its Intel Core i7-6700K or Core i7-7700K CPU, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and support for an M.2 SSD.

These hardware components, paired with the mini PC’s compact size, make it a great choice for those who want the maximum amount of space at their workstation without compromising on performance.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

The features do not stop there, with the Mecer Xtreme Jupiter Mini PC supporting Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and shipping with Windows 10 Pro installed.

Furthermore, it includes a trusted platform module for secure authentication and privacy – making the PC ideal for ensuring security when working from home.

Mecer Xtreme Jupiter Mini PC Operating system Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i7-6700K / Intel Core i7-7700K RAM Upgradeable to 32GB Storage 500GB HDD (1x 2.5-inch HDD/SSD, 1x M.2 SSD) Ports 4x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 1x VGA, 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 1x Serial Port, Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Ethernet Dimensions 178 x 178 x 34 mm

This article was published in partnership with Mustek.