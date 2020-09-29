The best-performing marketing campaigns on MyBroadband revealed

MyBroadband has seen a spike in advertising campaigns since the lockdown started as companies look for value-for-money and a high return on investment (ROI).

With people spending more time online for both work and leisure, these digital campaigns have shown excellent results.

All campaigns, however, are not equal – which raises the question as to which online marketing campaigns are producing the best results.

The answer depends on what a company is looking for. Some campaigns provided companies with exceptional brand awareness, while others produced a high number of leads.

There are four different campaign types which have performed particularly well over the past few months. Here they are.

Sponsored articles with social media amplification

The best-performing “single-component” campaigns on MyBroadband are sponsored articles which are amplified through social media promotions.

With these campaigns, companies can create a highly-targeted message and ensure it reaches the right audience.

This combination is very effective and produces exceptional engagement and a high return on investment.

Blended banner ads, sponsored article, and social media campaigns

Larger companies who want to ensure the best possible exposure are launching blended campaigns which include banner ads, sponsored articles, and social media campaigns.

The performance of these campaigns in terms of both brand awareness and engagement is unmatched.

The repeat rate on these campaigns is very high, which shows the effectiveness of this strategy.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou

MyBroadband’s new online talk show, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, is a big success – with over half-a-million views in the first two months.

The interviews are made available on the What’s Next website, Facebook, and YouTube, as well as podcasting platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud.

The engagement rates are exceptionally high, which provides partners with excellent brand awareness and a great way to share their message.

Cloud 2020 Online Conference

MyBroadband’s Cloud 2020 online conference was launched on 21 September and attracted over 2,000 delegates within the first 48 hours.

The new online format was a hit with delegates, as it offered them the freedom to watch the discussions, engage with sponsors, and network with others when it suited them.

Companies also received an overwhelming response from delegates who wanted to connect with them and find out more about their offerings.

