Vodacom Video Play Fired Up Fridays competition

On 9 September Video Play launched its Fired Up Friday’s competition.

This means that you can win a Samsung A20s and a R1,500 Takealot voucher every Friday for four weeks.

To enter, all you need to do is rent ANY movie of your choice. Each movie you rent will go into the weekly draw.

Draws will take place on Fridays from 11 September 2020 with the last draw taking place on 2 October 2020.

A total of 4 winners will be drawn for the duration of the competition.

Each of the winners will be announced via social media on the following Fridays: 11 September, 18 September, 25 September, and 2 October.

With a great variety of blockbuster movies available on Video Play, you cannot miss out on this amazing opportunity to win yourself a cool smartphone and a voucher.

Blockbuster movies, including Bad Boys For Life, Interstellar, BlacKkKlansman, Little and Zombie Tidal wave are now available on Video Play.

Click here to find out more about the Video Play Fired Up Friday’s competition.

So, don’t be that person that misses out on entertainment your way from Video Play.

This article was published in partnership with Video Play.