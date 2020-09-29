Dell Technologies TechByte business agility webinar – Great insight for South African businesses

South African businesses are prioritising agility more than ever before because of the global pandemic.

However, many businesses have only implemented short-term solutions that will not result in long-term value.

To achieve true business agility, you need to implement the right technology solutions across your business.

Not only will these technologies keep your business running smoothly during difficult times, they also provide other benefits – such as increased ROI.

“Increasing agility is an imperative for every organization in our digital economy,” said Greg McDonald, Director of Systems Engineering at Dell Technologies.

Dell Technologies is hosting a TechByte webinar which helps business leaders understand how agile business technologies can improve their operations.

The webinar will take place from 10:00am to 12:00 noon on September 30, 2020 and will include topics such as “Agile business in South Africa” and “Building the flexible foundation for future resilience.”

Intel will also detail how it works with Dell Technologies to provide business agility benefits to companies across the world, and there will be a Q&A session where attendees can ask the expert speakers questions.

These expert speakers include:

Greg McDonald – Director of Systems Engineering at Dell Technologies

Doug Woolley – Managing Director at Dell Technologies

Jeremy Maggs – Journalist, editor, and business commentator

“This webinar promises to offer great value to C-level executives across South Africa. We have a great line-up of speakers who will offer great insights to these decision makers,” said Jason Jenkinson, Country Marketing Manager, Dell Technologies South Africa.

The webinar will be hosted by leading radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, who is well known for hosting technology shows such as What’s Next on MyBroadband and Tech Busters on CNBC.

The full agenda is detailed below:

10:00 – 10.20: Welcome and discussion – Aki Anastasiou and Doug Woolley

– Aki Anastasiou and Doug Woolley 10:20 – 10.50: Agile business in South Africa – Jeremy Maggs and Aki Anastasiou

– Jeremy Maggs and Aki Anastasiou 10:50 – 11.20: Building the flexible foundation for future resilience – Greg McDonald

– Greg McDonald 11:20 – 11.45: Intel discussion

11:45 – 12.00: Questions and Answers – Aki Anastasiou

This article was published in partnership with Dell Technologies.