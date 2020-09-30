Huawei Watch Fit – The best everyday smartwatch

Huawei’s new Watch Fit is now available in South Africa, offering a high-end smartwatch experience at an attractive price.

This smartwatch sports a number of impressive and powerful features, making it an excellent choice for anybody looking for a companion to their smartphone.

It is available in Mint Green, Graphite Black, and Sakura Pink, and is priced at only R2,999 – making it one of the most affordable flagship smartwatches available from a major manufacturer in South Africa.

The Huawei Watch Fit sports an attractive 1.64-inch rectangle AMOLED display with a 456 x 280 HD resolution, offering great contrast and an impressive 326 pixels-per-inch (PPI).

The smartwatch is built from 2.5D curved glass with a 70% screen-to-body ratio, and the brightness of its display can adjust automatically depending on your environment.

It also sports six Always-On watch faces that can be personalised to match your style on any given day.

Huawei’s Watch Fit weighs just 21g and is powered by a dual-chipset architecture for improved power efficiency.

The smartwatch can last for 10 days of typical usage, placing it miles ahead of competing brands when it comes to battery life.

Powerful and impressive features

Thanks to the comprehensive array of sensors and other hardware packed into its lightweight chassis, the Huawei Watch Fit offers a number of smart workout and health features.

It comes with a selection of 44 workout demonstration videos which show you how to partake in 12 exercise type categories.

There are 96 workout modes supported by the watch, including support for 11 professional sport modes such as running, swimming, and cycling – as well as 85 custom workout modes.

The Huawei Watch Fit’s built-in GPS sensor, AI heart rate algorithm, and other sensors provide you will with real-time metrics and professional guidance.

It also boasts great functionality when it comes to automatic exercise detection and smart suggestions.

The smartwatch can detect when you begin to work out, monitor your metrics throughout the day, track your sleep patterns, and more.

It can interface with a number of Android applications and provide notifications for SMS messages, incoming calls, calendar, events, and other social media apps.

The Huawei Watch Fit is also pre-loaded with a number of helpful on-device apps, including the Weather, Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch, and Flashlight applications.

Huawei’s new Watch Fit is available to buy for R2,999 from the Huawei Store.

Specifications and images of the Huawei Watch Fit are shown below.

Specifications

Huawei Watch Fit OS Huawei Lite OS Display 1.64-inch 456 x 280 AMOLED Battery 10 days of typical usage Storage 4GB GPS Yes Compass Yes Accelerometer Yes Barometer Yes Heart rate monitor Yes Dimensions 46 x 30 x 10.7 mm Price R2,999

Huawei Watch Fit

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.