The best phones, headsets and conference phones in SA right now

Let’s talk – it should be that simple. But there are so many different ways of working today – from open offices, to mobile work, to hallway chats, to large scale deployments – and unfortunately, it’s not a one size fits all situation.

Choosing the right technology is key to facilitating business goals for growth and profitability.

That’s why we are highlighting and giving you access to the best phones, headsets and conference phones in South Africa right now:

Desk Phones

Poly’s desk phones are easy to set up, easy to use and are optimized to run on over 60 current and emerging IP and UC Cloud platforms, they also pack excellent sound quality and propriety technologies that others can’t match.

Poly stays ahead of the telecommunications curve, continuously refining and adding new features to make sure your favorite phones are always Poly phones.

CCX 400

CCX 400 is the entry level or common area phone in the “next-generation” CCX family of phones. With a 5-inch color touch screen and Android 9 powered performance, this phone is easy to use and sounds great – and blocks out the background noise to keep your conversations on track.

Features:

Touch screen convenience with a 5″ multi-touch LCD display

Hear every nuance with award-winning Poly audio technology

Two Gigabit Ethernet ports offer cost savings and performance benefits

One USB port (Type A) to connect a headset

CCX 500

CCX 500 is destined to be the “office standard” in the next-generation CCX family of phones. With a 5-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, and Android 9-powered performance, this phone takes audio quality even further. And you can choose a phone with a handset or install it with your favourite headset with the new, modern “no handset” model.

Features:

Headset or handset—your choice with 5” color touchscreen

Hear every nuance with award-winning Poly audio technology

Powerful chipsets support next-generation features like NoiseBlock AI

Bluetooth and two (2) USB ports (1 x Type A, 1 x Type C) to connect a headset—and more

CCX 600

CCX 600 is the executive- or manager-class phone of choice in the next-generation CCX phone family of phones. With a 7-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, integrated Wi-Fi, and Android 9-powered performance, this phone takes audio quality even further. And you can choose a phone with a handset or install it with your favourite headset with the new and modern “no handset” model.

Features:

Headset or handset—your choice with large 7” color touchscreen

Hear every nuance with award-winning Poly audio technology

Powerful chipsets support next-generation features like NoiseBlock AI

Wi-Fi included; Bluetooth and two (2) USB ports (1 x Type A, 1 x Type C) to connect a headset and more

CCX 700 (Coming Soon)

Video is front and centre on the Poly CCX 700 business media phone (Open SIP). An integrated video camera and a large 7″ screen makes this the perfect phone for managers and executives. Count on Poly legendary audio quality so conversations stay on track. And it’s easy to install anywhere—Wi-Fi is included. Now let’s talk options. Choose a handset or no handset.

Features:

Make video calls right from your phone with integrated 4-megapixel camera

Hear every nuance with award-winning Poly audio technology

Color touchscreen operation with 7” multi-touch LCD display

Easy to install anywhere with integrated Wi-Fi

Call Centre Headsets

Your employees are the voice of your brand, they deliver exceptional experiences in demanding circumstances – all day, every day. Give them the right tools to deliver. Poly headsets have greater comfort for all day wearing, are highly durable so you never miss a word, and offer crystal clear audio for better conversations. They enable your employees to make a real connection with your customers.

EncorePro 500 Series

Improve call quality with our most popular contact centre headset, the Poly EncorePro HW510 and HW520. End caller frustration and elevate the customer experience with a unique adjustable noise-cancelling microphone that ensures accurate positioning for clear audio. Plus, it’s custom-made for heavy usage – less downtime equals more productivity.

Benefits:

Flexible noise-cancelling microphone boom with visual and tactile indicators to ensure accurate positioning. Enables better sound quality and clearer conversations with voice-optimized frequency response

Fine-tune the acoustic perspective of every call for a more natural-sounding conversation

Aircraft grade aluminium joints for enhanced durability

Conference Phones

People in the same meeting aren’t always in the same room – but with Poly conference phones, they’ll feel like they are. Advanced audio technology helps everyone hear and be heard. Productivity is enhanced. And not a single word, or opportunity, gets missed.

Trio C60

Transform any room into a hassle-free collaboration space with the Trio C60, the smart conferencing phone for any meeting space. One device, many possibilities.

Benefits:

Enhance collaboration with Poly signature audio for natural conversations;

Increase user adoption as the technology in every room is familiar and consistent;

Start a meeting in seconds with one-touch join; and

Compliment your Poly room video solution with a fast, simple control using Trio C60.

Kathea understands how important collaboration is to your business. We are here to help you with all of your audio conferencing and communication needs to ensure that you get the most out of both client relationships and effective collaborations.

Contact us today for more professional solutions and let’s discuss how we can take your business communications to the next level.

This article was published in partnership with Kathea.