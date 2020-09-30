Keep your business powered with Eaton backup solutions from Mustek

Despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, businesses have adopted operational models whereby their staff can continue working from home.

Unfortunately, the resumption of economic activity has put increased strain on the national power grid, meaning Eskom has once again started to implement load-shedding.

These power cuts often hit households for 2-4 hours, and has resulted in businesses no longer just considering backup power solutions like UPSs for their offices – but also for the home offices of their employees.

Eaton line of business manager at Mustek Andrada Manu explained that Eaton’s products are the perfect solution for home offices, allowing employees to keep their PC and Wi-Fi connection running through load-shedding.

Eaton’s offering

Eaton is renowned for its wide range of power management products and solutions.

This includes automatic transfer switches, backup power UPSs, power management software, power distribution units for IT equipment, and surge protection.

Eaton product manager for Africa Jaco Du Plooy said the company offers a selection of single-phase and three-phase UPSs for various requirements.

This includes standalone UPSs to power a router or an entire workstation, as well as rack-mounted UPSs that can serve more demanding IT infrastructure.

He noted the typical home office user would need to power a notebook or desktop, monitor, and router for 2-4 hours during load-shedding.

“People want to make sure that they can continue working through load-shedding and now take a UPS and add an external battery pack,” Du Plooy said.

“That generally is more than sufficient to keep any home user small configuration powered for the four hours plus of load-shedding,” Du Plooy stated.

Why choose Mustek

As a Premium Eaton Distribution Partner, Mustek offers the top-notch distribution capabilities and expertise needed to deliver Eaton’s solutions to customers effectively.

“Mustek’s go-to-market strategy is focused on it being the easiest technology organisation to do business with on the African continent,” Manu explained.

She highlighted the key ways in which Mustek achieves this:

Superior local stockholding in all major business centres in South Africa.

In-house management of warranties and repairs.

Door-to-door delivery and logistics.

Experts in place for each product and technology.

High-level of technical support through its R&D division.

According to Manu, this makes Mustek one of the most respected, well-known names in South Africa’s technology landscape.

This article was published in partnership with Mustek.