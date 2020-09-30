Telkom Business fibre upgrades – These are all the benefits

Openserve will turn off its copper network in areas where it has fibre coverage on 30 November 2020.

This means businesses using copper-based services – including DSL and a traditional landline for their phones and PBX systems – must upgrade to a fibre connection in areas where Openserve Fibre is available.

Fortunately for Telkom Business clients in a fibre coverage area, they will be upgraded to a fibre package before the 30 November cut-off date.

Fibre offers multiple benefits over a copper landline and a DSL service, including reduced downtime and not needing to worry about your business connection going down due to copper cable theft or bad weather conditions.

Telkom Business Fibre also provides clients with:

Faster download and upload speeds

Lower latency

A more reliable and stable connection

The ability to keep your existing landline phone number and integrate PBX systems

Upgrade to fibre

Telkom Business will help its clients upgrade to fibre quickly and easily, providing the required support to ensure a stress-free transition.

It will cover the upgrade fees normally associated with a move to fibre. This includes the installation, connection, and modem costs.

Telkom Business Fibre packages are also extremely affordable, with a Business Unlimited Fibre Lite package providing a 10Mbps line with unlimited data for just R499 per month.

Telkom Business clients can get in touch with the company now to start the upgrade process.

Sales agents will also be calling Telkom Business clients in due course to advise them about their fibre upgrade options.

Should you not be interested in switching your services to the new fibre network, Telkom Business will, unfortunately, be switching off the old copper network and your service will be cancelled thereafter.

This article was published in partnership with Telkom.