Huawei Watch Fit vs Apple Watch Series 5 – Here is how the Watch Fit wins

Huawei’s latest smartwatch, the Huawei Watch Fit, is now available in South Africa, offering a flagship smartwatch experience at an affordable price.

The smartwatch sports a great selection of hardware as well as a range of built-in apps and interfaces for smartphone notifications.

It delivers the experience of a powerful and capable smart wearable, as well as a stylish design and the exceptional battery life expected from Huawei devices.

This places it in a favourable position to compete in the South African market, as it offers much greater value than other wearables.

The new Huawei Watch Fit versus the Apple Watch Series 5 is therefore an apt comparison to make.

Design and hardware

Both the Huawei Watch Fit and Apple Watch Series 5 sport modern, sleek designs.

The Watch Fit’s display is built from 2.5D curved glass with a 70% screen-to-body ratio, and its brightness can adjust automatically to your environment.

The 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 5 has a 1.78-inch screen with a pixel-per-pinch specification of 326 PPI – the same as the Huawei Watch Fit.

The Huawei Watch Fit weighs only 21g compared with the Apple Watch Series 5’s 47.8g, however.

Both wearables offer Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and the Apple Watch Series 5 is available with LTE connectivity – although this model is more expensive.

The biggest difference between the two smartwatches, though, is their battery life.

The Apple Watch Series 5 will last for 18 hours with regular use. The Huawei Watch Fit will last for up to 10 days with regular use – significantly outperforming the Apple wearable.

Health features

Huawei’s Watch Fit offers a number of workouts and health monitoring features.

There are 96 workout modes supported by the watch, including support for 11 professional sport modes and 85 custom workout modes.

It has a built-in GPS sensor, AI heart rate algorithm, and a range of other sensors which facilitate real-time metrics and professional guidance.

Like the Huawei Watch Fit, the Apple Watch offers a range of watch faces to choose from and includes a wide selection of workout modes.

It ships with a number of applications and is compatible with iOS notifications.

Impressively, the Huawei Watch Fit offers a similar range of functionality to the Watch Series 5 at less than half the price.

The cheapest version of the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 is priced at R6,999. The Huawei Watch Fit, on the other hand, is priced at only R2,999 from the Huawei Store.

The Huawei Watch Fit outperforms the Apple Watch Series 5 significantly in terms of value, offering similar functionality while being far more affordable and offering 10-times the battery life.

The specifications of the Apple Watch Series 5 40mm and Huawei Watch Fit are listed below.

Specifications

Huawei Watch Fit Apple Watch Series 5 OS Huawei Lite OS Apple watchOS Display 1.64-inch 456 x 280 AMOLED 1.78-inch 448 x 368 OLED Battery 10 days of typical usage 18 hours of typical usage Storage 4GB 32GB GPS Yes Yes Compass Yes Yes Accelerometer Yes Yes Barometer Yes Yes Heart rate monitor Yes Yes Dimensions 46 x 30 x 10.7 mm 44 x 38 x 10.7 mm Price R2,999 R6,999

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.