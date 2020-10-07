Huawei Watch Fit vs Apple Watch Series 5 – Here is how the Watch Fit wins

Huawei’s latest smartwatch, the Huawei Watch Fit, is now available in South Africa, offering a flagship smartwatch experience at an affordable price.
The smartwatch sports a great selection of hardware as well as a range of built-in apps and interfaces for smartphone notifications.
It delivers the experience of a powerful and capable smart wearable, as well as a stylish design and the exceptional battery life expected from Huawei devices.
This places it in a favourable position to compete in the South African market, as it offers much greater value than other wearables.
The new Huawei Watch Fit versus the Apple Watch Series 5 is therefore an apt comparison to make.
Design and hardware
Both the Huawei Watch Fit and Apple Watch Series 5 sport modern, sleek designs.
The Watch Fit’s display is built from 2.5D curved glass with a 70% screen-to-body ratio, and its brightness can adjust automatically to your environment.
The 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 5 has a 1.78-inch screen with a pixel-per-pinch specification of 326 PPI – the same as the Huawei Watch Fit.
The Huawei Watch Fit weighs only 21g compared with the Apple Watch Series 5’s 47.8g, however.
Both wearables offer Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and the Apple Watch Series 5 is available with LTE connectivity – although this model is more expensive.
The biggest difference between the two smartwatches, though, is their battery life.
The Apple Watch Series 5 will last for 18 hours with regular use. The Huawei Watch Fit will last for up to 10 days with regular use – significantly outperforming the Apple wearable.
Health features
Huawei’s Watch Fit offers a number of workouts and health monitoring features.
There are 96 workout modes supported by the watch, including support for 11 professional sport modes and 85 custom workout modes.
It has a built-in GPS sensor, AI heart rate algorithm, and a range of other sensors which facilitate real-time metrics and professional guidance.
Like the Huawei Watch Fit, the Apple Watch offers a range of watch faces to choose from and includes a wide selection of workout modes.
It ships with a number of applications and is compatible with iOS notifications.
Impressively, the Huawei Watch Fit offers a similar range of functionality to the Watch Series 5 at less than half the price.
The cheapest version of the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 is priced at R6,999. The Huawei Watch Fit, on the other hand, is priced at only R2,999 from the Huawei Store.
The Huawei Watch Fit outperforms the Apple Watch Series 5 significantly in terms of value, offering similar functionality while being far more affordable and offering 10-times the battery life.
The specifications of the Apple Watch Series 5 40mm and Huawei Watch Fit are listed below.
Specifications
|Huawei Watch Fit
|Apple Watch Series 5
|OS
|Huawei Lite OS
|Apple watchOS
|Display
|1.64-inch 456 x 280 AMOLED
|1.78-inch 448 x 368 OLED
|Battery
|10 days of typical usage
|18 hours of typical usage
|Storage
|4GB
|32GB
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Barometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Heart rate monitor
|Yes
|Yes
|Dimensions
|46 x 30 x 10.7 mm
|44 x 38 x 10.7 mm
|Price
|R2,999
|R6,999
