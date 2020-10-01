7 amazing “international” experiences to have in Cape Town

It’s time to get outside again, and it turns out you don’t need a passport to feel as if you’ve left the country.

There’s no better place to celebrate the great outdoors than in Cape Town, so make a beeline for the Mother City and explore the proudly homegrown city with international flair.

The Flight Centre Travel Group has rounded up seven of their favourite Cape Town ‘internationally homegrown’ experiences to enjoy in the Mother City below.

Muizenberg Beach instead of Australia

Trade the brightly colourful Victorian bathing huts that line Instagram favourite Brighton Beach in Australia for the charms of Muizenberg beach.

Muizenberg’s False Bay beach is lined with colourful bathing huts on one side, and a grand, 100-year-old train station on the other, harking back to its days as a fashionable seaside escape from the city.

Trade the Algarve for Chapman’s Peak

Trade the seaside cliffs, sheltered bays and beaches of Portugal’s Algarve for the spectacular Chapman’s Peak.

The dramatic range of fynbos-topped Table Mountain National Park hugs the sparkling Atlantic Ocean, making for one of the world’s most beautiful drives.

Wine and dine in Constantia over Tuscany

Close your eyes, and you could very well imagine you’ve woken up in Tuscany. Make the journey to Constantia, and you’ll have the last word as to which is most charming.

With sweeping views over the Constantia Valley, whether you relax on the patio in the sunshine or cosy up next to the fire in the chillier months, you might never want to leave.

Clifton over Seychelles

Step onto Clifton 4th Beach, and you’d be forgiven for thinking you’re abroad.

Sheltered by boulders and overhung with swaying palm trees, nestled on white sandy coves and with water so turquoise it just may lure you in, Clifton could very well be the twin sister of Seychelles.

Bo-Kaap over Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro may have the samba and sunsets, but Cape Town’s Mother City has the Bo-Kaap.

This colourful little corner of Cape Town boasts a rich culture and history that is genuinely found nowhere else on earth.

For foodies, photographers, and culture lovers, there’s simply no better place to immerse yourself in the daily rhythms of life than in the Bo-Kaap.

The best way to experience Malay culture in the Cape? Join a cooking class.

Camps Bay instead of the Great Ocean Road

Australia may have the Great Ocean Road, the 243-kilometre stretch of road hugging the ocean, but South Africa has Cape Town, and Cape Town has Camps Bay, complete with an 8-kilometre drive with the ocean at your side as you cruise past Chapman’s Peak.

Cape Point for Phillip Island

Family and friends down under in Australia have Philip Island, famous for its penguin population, beaches and natural landscapes, but Cape Town has Cape Point – with our own penguins and arguably just as spectacular.

Why holiday overseas when Cape Town is on your doorstep? Make your first getaway a South African one.

