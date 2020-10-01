Evotel launches new logo and brand identity

Open access fibre to the home (FTTH) network operator Evotel has unveiled a new brand identity to celebrate its growth over the past five years and has reconfirmed its mission: To simplify fibre and bring it into every home in South Africa.

“We have embarked on an exciting path and have gone through a complete visual transformation to mimic the great success we have had,” said Evotel’s Head of Business Development Bradley Bekker.

“We want people to know that we are here for business and that, although we are still seen as the new-kid-on-the-block, we are ready to make an even bigger impact.”

Since its inception, Evotel has built a client base of 6,900 and is readying itself for even greater things to come.

“Evotel is starting the next chapter of our exceptional journey within the local FTTH network space. It was time for us to refresh our image, making it clear that we are a company to keep your eye on,” said Bekker.

“It is time for a change and for us to disrupt the fibre world; making it easier than ever before for anybody to get access to fibre.”

The company added that it delivers a stable and uncompromised fibre network for all South Africans.

“We are driven by a team of passionate and experienced individuals who aim to provide unfailing service to all seeking fibre connectivity. For us, Evotel means Fibre For Everyone,” said Bekker.

“Fibre For Everyone” is more than just a new slogan – it’s a motto that drives the energy of the company and every decision they make; worn proudly on their new logo.

“In a very saturated market we needed to up our game and become instantly recognisable. This is because our focus on building the best possible brand image suffered due to our dedication to building the best fibre network possible,” said Bekker.

“We needed to do something to stand out from the rest. I’m confident that people will agree that we’ll be impossible to miss with our bright new Evo-teal colours.”

Although the company is announcing a complete update to its visual identity, Evotel remains the same trusted FTTH network provider as before and continues to place its customers first.

“At Evotel, we have always taken care of our customers and deliver fast, quality service at the drop of a hat,” said Bekker.

“Wherever we install a fibre network, it is always with the betterment of the community at heart.”

“It is our belief that the world opens up for anyone that has access to the internet and through the delivery of fast, reliable fibre infrastructure, we are sure that we are making a difference for the better.”

The company has also shown its commitment towards education through its Schools Project, where it provides all schools that fall under its network coverage with free fibre internet.

According to Bekker, enriching the education of these students remains a core part of Evotel’s mission.

“We will always do the right thing for our customers and value morals and ethics above all else,” he said.

“Integrity is at the heart of our business. Every employee at Evotel is passionate about what we do and strives for the same ideal – to be the best in every aspect.”

“Our new logo and fresh look is dedicated to them and the innovativeness they demonstrate.”

This article was published in partnership with Evotel.