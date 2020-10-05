Pay-per-use fibre backup – The lowest cost option to ensure 100% service uptime

In November 2019, MyBroadband reported the following statistics with regards to the distances covered by some of South Africa’s major fibre network operators:

Telkom – 164,000km

Vodacom – 33,000km

Liquid Telecom – 21,000km

MTN – 21,000km

DFA – 13,000km

Vumatel – 8,000km

With significant fibre coverage that is growing daily, the question remains: Why then do you still need satellite?

Contrary to popular belief, there are several excellent reasons why the latest high-speed satellite services are seeing an increase in demand. These include offering services at any location, rapid deployment and providing the most cost-effective option for high-availability services.

Even while fibre services are the preferred option, in reality service interruptions do occur which leaves business operations vulnerable and network architects searching for solutions to ensure network uptime.

Yes – it is an option to install a second fibre service, or even fibre ring services.

The challenge is that these additional costs then be justified in the business and often the physical route redundancy can also not be assured, leaving the business still at risk.

Twoobii HTS Satellite Service

The new Twoobii service provides a perfect solution for this scenario. Developed on the Intelsat Flex high-throughput satellite network, Twoobii can readily meet fibre speeds at new and attractive cost models.

Twoobii… as in to be connected or not to be…was developed by the Q-KON engineering team – based on more than 20 years of experience in operating niche satellite networks.

With Layer-2 architecture features and 20Mbps data rates, the Twoobii service is available anywhere in South Africa and can be seamlessly integrated with core fibre networks.

Installing a high-throughput Twoobii satellite terminal provides end-users and network architects with a very reliable back-up service.

The Twoobii service is not affected by tower power failures or any regional cable theft risks, making it an ideal independent alternative communication medium.

Twoobii also supports SD-WAN network architectures to simplify network integration and network management requirements.

Pay-per-Use “APN” cost models

Complementing the technical feature rich Twoobii service are various commercial cost models that offer end-users attractive value propositions.

The old myths that satellite is slow, expensive and has a latency problem are simply not true anymore.

A pay-per-use “APN” option is recommended as back-up service for networks with a number of remote sites, typically the remote branches of a retail operation.

Twoobii satellite terminals are implemented at each remote location and data usage bundles can then be contracted depending on the standby usage in the network.

This pay-per-use contracting model is very similar to the well-known APN option for mobile networks, plus the actual cost per GB works out lower than mobile options.

Twoobii Service Profile Download data rate Upload data rate Minimum standby service duration Business 10-100 Stdby 10Mbps 2Mbps 20 hours Business 15-200 Stdby 15Mbps 3Mbps 30 hours Business 20-400 Stdby 20Mbps 3Mbps 55 hours

Pay-per-Use Fibre Back-up Services

In the case of remote sites with primary fibre circuits such as regional head offices, the Twoobii service can also be implemented with pay-per-use cost models based on the expected down time.

To guide the service selection, service profiles are defined to cater for the circuit speed and the expected downtime per month.

This option provides users with a reliable back-up service to ensure 100% service uptime while minimising the cost to a pay-per-use basis.

New satellite solution options

With Intelsat, SpaceX and Amazon leading the global satellite constellation developments, it is locally-engineered innovative products such as Twoobii that adds the business case advantages to unlock the real potential of satellite technology to the market.

Cost models such as pay-per-use are just one off the various cost options for the Twoobii service that enable business and enterprise to effectively leverage satellite services.

This article was published in partnership with Q-KON.