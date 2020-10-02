Keep your business data safe with HP Proactive Security

Many small businesses wrongfully believe that they do not need to pay much attention to cybersecurity.

However, nearly half of all cyberattacks target small and medium-sized businesses because they are seen as easy targets.

For this reason, it is critical that your small business has high-quality security measures in place from a trusted name like HP.

HP Proactive Security

HP’s Proactive Security product offers rigorous protection against malicious links and files sent via email and chat apps, or transferred when using external storage devices.

It uses advanced technologies to deliver optimal security services that are pre-configured and work straight out of the box when bundled with devices.

Because it is so easy to get started with HP Proactive Security, it is particularly useful for small businesses that don’t have large IT teams to set up security solutions.

Detect threats early

HP Proactive Security can detect threats that are known, as well as threats that have previously been unseen.

It achieves this through its advanced deep learning anti-malware technology which can identify suspicious content regardless of whether the specific content has been seen before.

Threats it can deal with include static malware files, file-less threats, and malware evasion techniques.

The solution also features real-time protection for your browsing and communication channels such as email and messaging apps.

Additionally, HP Proactive Security is driven by cloud-based reputation analysis – which means that you won’t have to constantly update your signatures to stay protected against the latest threats.

Manage your security

Control in security is important, and HP Proactive Security allows you to whitelist websites and allow employees to access them while ensuring they remain protected against malicious files.

Furthermore, Proactive Security isolates email attachments to protect your employees from documents that have been sent with the purpose of phishing for sensitive information.

HP TechPulse can be included, too, and allows your business to view your entire device protection ecosystem – including attacks that have been attempted and blocked.

HP’s specialist security personnel then provide continuous analysis of threats to your business, allowing you to protect yourself from malicious attacks.

Get HP Proactive Security

HP Proactive Security gives your business great security benefits without affecting your employees’ productivity.

Get HP Proactive Security, or learn more about the system, today by clicking here.

This article was published in partnership with HP.