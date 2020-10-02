Working with SMB resellers to help build their enterprise practise

The Axiz partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has been a long standing one across South Africa and extends to the rest of the African continent.

Our joint mission and objectives includes enabling the channel to ensure that our partners can competently sell the HPE and Aruba Technology stacks. In addition our ability to offer a full Cloud and digital catalogue to our partner channel is on top of our list of company priorities and investments.

Our weekly FastTrack sessions which kicked off on 12 August 2020, have been specifically designed to help our partners FastTrack and plan for, deploy and use HPE and Aruba Technologies.

These blitz 30 minute sessions hosted by our HPE pre-sales engineers, product specialists and business development managers will continue for this calendar year and beyond.

The results of a Channel Survey conducted in 2019* in partnership with Axiz and IT Web, revealed that the most common technology, where there’s most interest and focus in the next 12 to 24 months for Channel partners, was CLOUD – this encompasses SaaS (Software as a Service), IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service). CLOUD ranked top with an overwhelming 71.1% followed closely by Security at 56.3% and then IoT at 40.6%.

The Axiz investment into our Digital over the 4 years has been a company priority as we drive the adoption of a digital experience for our partners. Our digital marketplace, Axiz Digital (https://www.axiz.digital/) is an in-house developed platform and all intellectual property is owned by Axiz.

This provides us with the flexibility and agility to make on-demand change/s based on partner feedback as well as customer offer responses to offerings from various Cloud vendors such as Google, AWS and Microsoft.

The services currently available from Axiz Digital include IaaS, SaaS and BaaS enabling partners to have access to the full suite of select Enterprise products available on in our marketplace.

HPE GreenLake focuses on outcome-based consumption, while radically simplifying IT and freeing up resources. As Axiz our intent is to offer the HPE GreenLake offering via our Digital Marketplace for a complete Cloud experience for our partner channel across the continent within the next 24 months.

In addition Axiz offers key services across the HPE and Aruba product stacks including, installation and start up services across storage, networking and server configurations plus an extensive range of professional services across 17 different segments.

For more information contact [email protected] or contact Traci Maynard via +27834431166 for all your SMB business needs.

*This survey was completed by over 400 responses and a total of 340 verified as channel respondents in the South African IT Channel

