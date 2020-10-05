Crucial P5 – The lightning-fast and reliable SSD

Due to their higher data transfer speeds, solid-state drives (SSDs) have become necessary components in modern systems.

Speed is not everything, however – you also need to worry about the reliability of your drive, and the price tag that comes with that.

The new Crucial P5 NVMe M.2 SSD addresses all these concerns – it is fast and reliable, and it offers great value.

It is a significant improvement over the previous Crucial P1 and P2 SSDs, offering much greater read and write speeds than these products.

The Crucial P1 and P2 have read/write speeds of 2000/1700MB/s and 2300/1150MB/s respectively, while the Crucial P5 boasts an impressive 3,400/3,000MB/s specification for sequential read and write performance.

It is available in four capacities, three of which are available to buy from Takealot and are priced as follows:

We tested out a 500GB Crucial P5 NVMe M.2 SSD provided to us by South African distributor Syntech.

We were impressed with the drive’s performance, as well as its ability to consistently outperform more expensive competitors.

Backed by Micron

The P5’s brilliance is based on the backing Crucial has from the leading expert in the storage field – Micron.

Throughout its 40-plus year history, Micron has continually innovated and stood at the forefront of the memory and storage industry.

It is this experience that has enabled Crucial to become a market leader, and products like the P5 serve to bolster the reputations of both Crucial and Micron.

Big improvement in memory technology

The Crucial P5 is designed to deliver blazingly-fast transfer speeds while still offering impressive capacity.

It has a Micron memory controller with triple-level-cell (TLC) NAND memory, which it leverages to deliver read and write speeds miles ahead of the older Crucial P1 and P2 SSDs.

Secondary SLC cache works together with your system’s DRAM to optimise storage, improving transfer speeds and latency.

It is extremely reliable too – it ships with a five-year limited warranty and has a rated lifespan of 600 TBW (TB written) per 1TB of capacity, which is more than even the most serious gamers or video editors would reach in many years.

Performance

Buying an M.2 NVMe SSD allows you to take advantage of the interface’s high-speed transfer rates.

The Crucial P5 delivers on this promise, offering read and write speeds of 3,400MB/s and 3,000MB/s, respectively.

When testing the drive, we found that it comfortably reached the figures cited. It also performed well in random access benchmarks.

The SSD was put through its paces in several games, and loading times were extremely fast even compared with standard 2.5-inch SATA SSDs.

Crucial’s P5 SSD also offers the following functionality:

Dynamic write acceleration – Enables SSD performance beyond traditional hardware capabilities.

Error correction – Firmware that can correct data integrity errors.

Adaptive thermal protection – Dynamically adjusts the activity of components to keep the device cool.

Full-drive encryption – Ensures data is kept secure.

The full specifications of the Crucial P5 1TB SSD are shown below.

Crucial P5 1TB SSD Sequential Read/Write Speeds 3,400MBps / 3,000MBps Capacity 1TB Interface PCIe G3 1×4 / NVMe Form Factor M.2 2280 Endurance 600TBW Mean Time To Failure (MTTF) 1.8 million hours Price R4,199

