How electronic signatures can give your business a competitive edge

In a time where so much information is stored digitally, paper-based ink signing of documents is no longer a logical solution for businesses.

Companies need to be able to enter into and conclude transactions, maintain electronic records, and meet regulatory record-keeping requirements by using digital signing solutions.

Electronic signatures greatly improve the speed of sending important documents and ensure that businesses aren’t held up by complicated paper processes.

An electronic signature is also a legally-recognised means of conveying the signatory’s consent to the contents of a document – and is intended by the user to serve as a signature.

Where electronic signatures are being used

A myriad of industries are increasingly using electronic signatures, including human resources professionals, standard legal firms, specialist commercial law practices, healthcare companies, and financial service providers.

By using digital signatures, these businesses gain critical competitive advantages.

It saves them time by accelerating signature workflows and reducing costs through lower paper expenses on printing, routing and scanning.

Furthermore, it increases control and trust over internal and external processes to decrease compliance-related risks, helping your business navigate country and industry-specific laws and regulations.

Electronic signatures in South Africa

In South Africa, electronic signatures are approved under the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECTA). Although there are some exceptions, most business-related documents can be signed digitally, including:

Service, sales or lease agreements (except alienation of land)

Non-exclusive licencing agreements

Contracts of employment

Credit agreements (subject to compliance with provisions of the National Credit Act)

Company administration documents

FAIS mandates (mandates to intermediaries)

VAT invoices

Insurance documentation

Cessions

Debit orders (depending on agreement with PASA)

Declarations or waivers, except if subject to other laws.

Memos

Letters

Kyocera’s solution

Leading document solutions company Kyocera offers Electronic and Digital Signature Solutions which make it easy, convenient, and safe to sign documents electronically.

Software Product Specialist of Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa Marcell Otto explained that this solution is securely hosted in the cloud and is entirely web-based, ensuring documents are recognised as authentic and legally-binding agreements.

“Cloud-based systems provide a totally secure out-of-band mechanism to transfer sensitive documents to recipients, with a full audit trail and proof of delivery,” Otto said.

These signed legal documents are secure and can be uploaded to the cloud or saved to a device to provide each party with an original.

“Our customers can be confident that their sensitive and valuable documents can be uploaded to a workflow solution where each witness and signatory can sign it, regardless of where they are in the world, and then pass it on to the next party electronically, who can do the same,” Otto noted.

This article was published in partnership with Kyocera.