Get the best fixed-LTE service in South Africa for R249 per month

8 October 2020

Many South Africans do not have fibre coverage, but that does not mean they cannot enjoy fast and affordable Internet access.

Supersonic offers a range of fixed-LTE products on MTN’s award-winning network, which is available across South Africa.

Supersonic’s fixed-LTE packages start at R249 per month and are available on a month-to-month basis.

The base packages offer 60GB, 120GB, 200GB, 300GB, or 400GB of total monthly data including a free-to-use router.

It should be noted that Supersonic’s fixed-LTE SIMs are location based with allowances for home moves and holiday moves only.

Supersonic makes it easy for South Africans to move to affordable fixed-LTE of fibre-to-the-home services.

