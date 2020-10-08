Get the best fixed-LTE service in South Africa for R249 per month

Many South Africans do not have fibre coverage, but that does not mean they cannot enjoy fast and affordable Internet access.

Supersonic offers a range of fixed-LTE products on MTN’s award-winning network, which is available across South Africa.

Supersonic’s fixed-LTE packages start at R249 per month and are available on a month-to-month basis.

The base packages offer 60GB, 120GB, 200GB, 300GB, or 400GB of total monthly data including a free-to-use router.

It should be noted that Supersonic’s fixed-LTE SIMs are location based with allowances for home moves and holiday moves only.

Find out more about Supersonic’s fixed-LTE products

Supersonic makes it easy for South Africans to move to affordable fixed-LTE of fibre-to-the-home services.

To find out more about moving to Supersonic, complete the form below.

This article was published in partnership with Supersonic.