Killing two birds with one stone – POPI compliance and secure remote access during COVID-19

As the world goes through unprecedented digital transformation, both information and customer data have become the most important asset to many companies.

Unsurprisingly, database-targeted cyberattacks have increased rapidly, leading to massive financial drawbacks that have hit companies particularly hard during global challenges like COVID-19.

As a result, privacy has become the main focus of regulatory agencies.

From 1 July 2020, South African companies had less than one year to meet compliance with the new Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

It targets the containment of negligent usage or the misuse of personal data, as well as the protection of personal rights.

POPIA forces all companies to take appropriate measures to prevent security incidents that include the loss of personal data and in case they do occur to report and publish each individual security incident.

Severe consequences

Failing to comply with POPIA may lead to high penalties of up to R10 million or prison terms of up to 10 years, depending on the seriousness of the breach.

Unfortunately, most IT-related business units have already experienced difficulties in securing an appropriate security level during “normal times”, having a hard time arguing internally why they need money for non-operative topics.

With COVID-19, a global recession, trade slumps, and major uncertainties, the situation has gotten much worse.

Senior management tends to underinvest in IT-security related areas even though security breaches can lead to far worse situations than a POPIA violation.

Unsurprisingly, many CIOs’ heads are spinning, arguing why they need money for IT-security all while the company’s future is so uncertain.

Fudo Privileged Access Management

The answer to the herculean task is plain and simple: Fudo PAM – Privileged Access Management.

During these unprecedented times, the urgent need for remote access can result in time pressure and does not provide a buffer for well thought-out solutions.

Previous security concepts are often avoided to enable remote access. With Fudo PAM – which is the ideal PAM product – both goals are achieved at once: Meeting POPIA compliance while also securing remote access during the global COVID-19 crisis.

Leading PAM solutions like Fudo PAM aim to protect company data, but only the best of the best are able to create added value which improves the operational business right after deployment.

Its capabilities include:

Recording all traffic in real-time (but reducing the session storage to a minimum)

Generating complete access control (especially to personal data)

Distributing only necessary rights to every internal and external company party

Preventing unwanted commands, actions, and breaches

Allowing proactive monitoring and cooperative working by sharing sessions

Preventing the abuse of privileged user accounts thanks to Artificial Intelligence, rule settings, and Machine Learning

Analysing the efficiency of external services

Serving as an internal training tool

Reducing the expenditures for the coordination of workflows to a minimum

Of course, Privileged Access Management is not the only topic directed at the regulations of POPIA, but it is intuitive and therefore serves perfectly as leverage for CIOs and CISOs during global challenges like COVID-19 when remote working is booming and security risks are rising.

This article was published in partnership with Fudo Security.