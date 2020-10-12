Webfleet Solutions launches Asset Tracking for trailer and powered asset monitoring

Webfleet Solutions, one of the world’s leading telematics solution providers, has announced a new tool available to South African fleet managers and business owners – Asset Tracking.

This added new feature in the fleet management solution WEBFLEET gives companies visibility over the position and usage of their powered assets, such as trailers, generators, and other equipment.

With that, the telematics company expand on its driver and vehicle tracking capabilities with an advanced interactive solution.

With Asset Tracking, users of the award-winning fleet management platform WEBFLEET can monitor and manage their vehicles and powered assets in one interface.

Users can choose to be alerted when an asset is being operated, when it leaves a designated area, or when any motion is detected.

This helps reduce both the risk of theft and the likelihood of improper usage. Notifications can also be setup to alert the user when maintenance is required, which helps to preserve the value of the asset.

A 2020 Statista Report indicates that 2018 saw the production of approximately 24.2 million heavy and light commercial vehicles throughout the world, excluding the trailers that often accompany vehicles of this nature.

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), Europe alone has a ratio of 1.4 trailers for every truck.

With these sorts of numbers, it can be challenging to monitor operating hours of each trailer and other powered assets that are towed to destinations but don’t necessarily move around often.

“With WEBFLEET, our focus is always on providing insight and making the working process simpler, safer and more efficient. And that’s precisely what Asset Tracking does,” said Justin Manson, Sales Director at Webfleet Solutions.

“Webfleet Solutions’ Asset Tracking solution is designed to simplify this task and help users monitor their trailers and powered assets, alongside their fleet of vehicles, from one simple interface.”

Asset Tracking provides access to a detailed map, which provides visibility of where their assets have been, with position updates every five minutes on the map.

Users can also use the solution’s instant reports, available 24/7, to view an asset’s current position, trip, maintenance, input, and all other details regarding usage.

Trailers equipped with a LINK 340 device – a ruggedised, tracker, which is dust, shock and water proof – also provide coupled asset information, displayed automatically on the map for both truck and trailer.

Users can easily identify which of their assets are connected to which vehicle, or which machine is being transported by which truck.

This advanced new feature provides better control of the total transportation value chain for enhanced business efficiency, while increasing accountability of drivers.

With Asset Tracking, users can:

Accurately locate assets , by viewing the current positions of assets, ensuring they’re on-site, or can be located quickly when needed.

, by viewing the current positions of assets, ensuring they’re on-site, or can be located quickly when needed. Understand asset’s general usage for project handling , using asset reports that provide an overview of asset usage, including total trip information for increased efficiency of rental billing, regular book-keeping and maintenance management.

, using asset reports that provide an overview of asset usage, including total trip information for increased efficiency of rental billing, regular book-keeping and maintenance management. Detect theft in time to take effective action , a costly and common concern for businesses, with geofencing or motion activation which provides instant alerts if an asset is moved without permission.

, a costly and common concern for businesses, with geofencing or motion activation which provides instant alerts if an asset is moved without permission. Monitor their entire business from one interface , by tracking trailers and powered assets from one interface alongside a fleet of vehicles. E.g. fleet managers can monitor their trailer as well as see which truck driver is handling it based on the coupling information.

, by tracking trailers and powered assets from one interface alongside a fleet of vehicles. E.g. fleet managers can monitor their trailer as well as see which truck driver is handling it based on the coupling information. Track trailers when unpowered or parked, with active, minimum traceability that reports the location, one position per day, of disconnected trailers.

“Webfleet Solutions’ Asset Tracking is designed to provide a host of functionalities that enable fleet managers and business owners to get the most value and productivity out of each of their assets. This can make a tangible impact in the reduction of unnecessary costs, and optimise processes for better business results,” concluded Manson.

This article was published in partnership with Webfleet.