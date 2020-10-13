Huawei Watch Fit – For super smart fitness

Huawei has launched a new sleek and powerful smartwatch aimed at the fitness community and avid sportspeople – the Huawei Watch Fit.

Loaded with high-end hardware and an extensive set of useful features, this smartwatch makes for an enticing package at an affordable price.

It comes with a stunning 1.64-inch 280 x 456 rectangular OLED display which offers an ultra-clear and wide viewing experience, and packs all the smart notification and integration capabilities you would expect from a modern smartwatch.

What truly sets the Watch Fit apart from its competitors, however, is its range of unique and useful fitness-specific capabilities.

Animated personal training

With the Huawei Watch Fit you don’t have to waste time or effort searching online for detailed demonstration videos which show you how to correctly perform certain workouts.

The Watch Fit’s animated personal trainer provides you with accurate simulations of movements for exercises and offers a total of 44 standard movement demonstrations in 12 types of animated workouts.

These include Exercise at Work, Full-Body Stretch, and Ab Ripper routines.

This will not only ensure that you get the best results out of a workout, but also prevents you from hurting yourself due to incorrect manoeuvres.

Rich workout modes

The Watch Fit provides you with precise and real-time workout metrics – including your heart rate, burnt calories, and the duration of training in a variety of workout modes.

This includes 11 professional sport modes such as running, cycling, and swimming, as well as 85 custom workout modes for other disciplines – like yoga or high-intensity training.

Professional and scientific guidance

The Watch Fit helps improve your fitness with scientific training effect valuations and professional guidance.

A built-in GPS sensor, 5 ATM water resistance, an AI heart rate algorithm, and a range of other sensors help deliver the real-time metrics you need.

Firstly, the watch will provide you with the exact metrics required during your exercise.

Then, after you finish your workout, you can see more detailed information, professional analysis, and scientific guidance in the Huawei Health App.

A smart assistant that lasts

The Huawei Watch Fit will also automatically detect when you start working out, recognise the type of workout, and remind you to track it.

All of these great features can be enjoyed over a long period without interruption, as the Watch Fit posts an impressive 10-day battery life.

When the battery is depleted, Huawei’s class-leading charging technology provides a whole day’s use with just a 5-minute charge.

Whether you’re looking for a stylish everyday smartwatch or a complete fitness companion, the Huawei Watch Fit has got you covered.

Click here to buy the Huawei Watch Fit for only R2,999 from the Huawei Online Store.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.