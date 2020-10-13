Standard Bank SnapScan – Simplifying payments in a Snap

The Standard Bank Merchant Solutions team continue to provide South African merchants with a wide range of card and payment solutions geared towards enhancing efficiency and convenience.

Standard Bank’s products are quick, secure, and reliable in enabling merchants to accept payments from customers.

Mobile payment technology has been one of the most talked about trends since its inception, and SnapScan is one of the key offerings that forms part of the merchant solutions ecosystem.

SnapScan was launched in 2013 as one of the first mobile payment apps in South Africa.

By combining their ingenuity with Standard Bank’s impressive financial infrastructure and expertise, SnapScan has been changing the way South Africans pay and get paid, one ‘snap’ at a time.

SnapScan

SnapScan is an app that lets you pay with your phone quickly, easily, and safely. All SnapScan stores have their own unique SnapCodes (QR codes), and by scanning a store’s code using their phone camera, customers are able to pay them within seconds. With SnapScan you can use your smartphone to make payments, send money to friends, and earn UCount Rewards Points when making a purchase. SnapScan is compatible with most bank cards, as well as the Standard Bank Virtual Card.

SnapScan is currently one of the most popular mobile payment apps in South Africa with no sign of slowing down. It facilitates a variety of payments: in-store, online, bills, donations, or prepaid services from within the app.

SnapScan evolution

In its infancy, SnapScan flourished in coffee shops and at weekend markets. The founding team had extensive experience in banking and mobile money, and they knew that payments for these merchants could be vastly improved.

The app has since evolved and, today, SnapScan allows users to make quick and easy payments using their smartphones, thus eliminating the need to carry cash or cards.

Merchant offering

SnapScan offers a simple solution that can be used anywhere and at any time, suiting merchants who trade in small locations, indoors or outdoors. SnapScan is also a great solution in times of load-shedding, when electrical payment systems are unavailable.

In line with Standard Bank’s drive to improve products to suit the ever-changing needs of their customers, SnapScan aims to move beyond its current ‘scan-to-pay’ value proposition, and transition into a complete payments ecosystem. The intention is to keep the momentum of differentiating the user experience through more in-app payment functionality.

This partnership echoes Standard Bank’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that are easily accessible for all businesses, and to helping improve efficiencies with digital solutions, leaving merchants to focus on delivering what matters most to their customers. These efforts ultimately form part of Standard Bank’s vision of becoming a leading payment solutions provider across Africa.

This article was published in partnership with Standard Bank.