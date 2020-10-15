Great MTN Business data deals – 1TB for R999

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced South African businesses to develop remote working systems to support their staff.

Employees now need to be able to access important resources, communicate with clients and colleagues, and access important online tools such as email and online document sharing remotely.

It is therefore crucial that your employees have access to high-speed, large data deals.

To serve this need, MTN has launched its biggest data deal ever, which offers 1TB of data for just R999 per month.

This deal ensures that your business and its employees will not run out of data on MTN’s award-winning mobile network.

This and other great MTN Business deals are detailed below.

1TB for R999 per month

MTN’s largest ever data deal is available for R999 per month.

This SIM-only deal, which previously was a 500GB data deal, now offers double the data and is a great option both for remote working and SMEs needing a reliable data connection with a high cap.



60GB for R199 per month

MTN is doubling the data available on its MTN Business Broadband LTE 30GB package, with customers now getting 60GB of data per month for just R199 per month.

This deal comes with a [email protected] MF286R Wi-Fi Router, which saves you money and provides you with reliable fixed-LTE connectivity.



Huawei P Smart S + 6.5GB data for R579 per month

If you are in the market for a new business smartphone, look no further than MTN’s great deal on the Huawei P Smart S.

You can get this smartphone, as well as 6.5GB of data per month, for a monthly cost of just R579.

As part of this deal you will also get 15GB of cloud space for the next 12 months, while Huawei will offer you a 3-month Huawei Care Screen Replacement.



This article was published in partnership with MTN Business.