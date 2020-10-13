Optimise business productivity with the HP LaserJet Pro M404DN printer

The HP LaserJet Pro M404dn printer, available to the South African and SADC channels from official distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC), keeps business moving forward with productivity features such as optimised workflow, file scanning and sharing, advanced embedded security, and quick set-up.

Strengthening the printer’s productivity features are the HP 59X LaserJet Toner Cartridge and HP 59A LaserJet Toner Cartridge, which offer peak printing performance.

The HP 59X LaserJet Toner Cartridge with JetIntelligence delivers 10,000 pages in black while the HP 59A LaserJet Toner Cartridge, also with JetIntellligence prints 3,000 pages in black.

Both toner options feature HP’s anti-fraud technology and incorporate the energy-saving HP EcoSmart black toner.

“The HP Laser Jet M404dn printer with HP 59X and 59A toner cartridge options is optimised to enhance business productivity with simplified usage and enhanced workflow features that will undoubtedly meet the needs of our channel partners’ end-users,” said Caron De Fortier, HP Printer and Supplies Business Unit Manager at DCC.

The HP Colour LaserJet Pro M404dn includes the following features:

Prints up to 38 pages per minutes

Scans files directly to Microsoft SharePoint, e-mail, USB and network folders

HP ROAM compatible for printing from virtually anywhere

Apple AirPrint, Mopria certification and Google Cloud Print 2.0

A suite of embedded security features to protect the printer from being an entry point for attacks

Two-line LCD display

Allows cloud printing from most devices

Suite of advanced security features which includes optional PIN/Pull printing to retrieve print jobs and instant notifications

Ships with a 100-sheet multipurpose tray and a 250-sheet second tray

Saves energy with HP Auto-on/Auto-off technology.

The HP 59X LaserJet Toner Cartridge and the HP 59A LaserJet Toner Cartridge offer these benefits:

Cost-efficient and geared to office productivity

Print crisp black text and use less energy

Back to business with easy cartridge replacement

HP Web Jetadmin to track toner usage, providing regular supplies updates

Free and convenient recycling – original HP cartridges are returned through HP Planet Partners and never sent to a landfill.

The HP Colour LaserJet Pro M404dn includes a 3-year extended warranty, upon registration within 60 days of purchase. T&C’s apply.

This article was published in partnership with Drive Control Corporation.