The easy way to build a smartphone app for your business

Smartphone apps have become an essential part of any modern business, especially with the fast-changing business environment.

With the increased smartphone penetration in South Africa, a website is no longer enough to ensure a strong online presence.

It is now critical for businesses to occupy space on their clients’ smartphone home screens to ensure they do not lose out to their competitors.

This is why most large companies are investing heavily in their own Android and iOS mobile apps, or improving their current apps, to stay relevant.

When people think of apps they typically think of Uber or WhatsApp. It is, however, not only consumer-facing apps which are changing the way people do business.

Many businesses have launched internal company apps to improve their operational efficiency and increase staff productivity.

This is particularly important in the current environment where remote working has become the norm.

These internal company apps offer secure communications, company alerts, location-based task tracking, and task automation.

These apps can significantly improve productivity and help companies to operate more efficiently.

