Dell Technologies productivity webinar – Sign up now

Productivity is one of the most important considerations for businesses – particularly with the increase in work-from-home solutions being implemented.

C-Level executives need to find new technologies to drive productivity for employees working from home, as well as to manage the new hybrid working environments that businesses are increasingly adopting.

The right solutions can help your workforce operate in a manner that is efficient and effective, saving your business money and improving the end products and services you provide.

However, it is important that the solutions you acquire are reliable, scalable, and come from a trusted name in the IT space – like Dell Technologies.

Dell Technologies Driving Productivity webinar

Dell Technologies is committed to helping businesses and organisations improve their productivity levels by providing them with the best tools and technologies.

As part of its commitment to helping businesses and organisations, Dell is hosting a webinar in partnership with Intel and Windows 10 to discuss how the right solutions can drive productivity.

Titled “Driving Productivity – Ensuring a powerful and enabled workforce,” the webinar will take place on 29 October from 10:00 and will be hosted by leading radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou – who is well known for hosting technology shows such as What’s Next on MyBroadband and Tech Busters on CNBC.

Expert speakers at the event include:

Springbok legend Tendai Mtawarira.

Dell Technologies South Africa Managing Director Doug Woolley.

Dell Technologies MERAT Senior Director of Client Solutions Haidi Nossair.

Dell Technologies South Africa Director of Client Solutions Chris Buchanan.

Dell Technologies South Africa Executive Director Brad Pulford.

Dell Technologies South Africa Regional Sales Director Sandile Nkonqa.

The event will also include a segment where Intel will explain how it works with Dell to boost productivity in businesses and organisations.

The full agenda is as follows:

10:00 – 10.20 – Welcome and discussion – Aki Anastasiou, Brad Pulford and Sandile Nkonqa

– Aki Anastasiou, Brad Pulford and Sandile Nkonqa 10:20 – 10.50 – Technology in Sport – Tendai Mtawarira, Aki Anastasiou and Doug Woolley

– Tendai Mtawarira, Aki Anastasiou and Doug Woolley 10:50 – 11.20 – Driving Productivity – Ensuring a powerful and enabled workforce – Haidi Nossair and Chris Buchanan

– Haidi Nossair and Chris Buchanan 11:20 – 11.45 – Intel discussion

11:45 – 12.00 – Questions and Answers – Aki Anastasiou

The first 200 registrations will also receive a free gift – so register today.

Click here to register for the Dell Technologies Driving Productivity webinar.

