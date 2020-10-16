Get 11th-Gen Intel Core laptops from Incredible Connection

Incredible Connection will be stocking laptops that use Intel’s 11th-generation Intel Core processors, which offer a major leap forward in terms of performance.

These processors use new CPU and graphics engines to improve power and performance – no matter if you’re a gamer or a professional.

The new processors are also enhanced by AI to ensure your new laptop performs at peak speeds and efficiency.

This results in you being able to work or play from anywhere with impressive results.

Awesome graphics

Whether you are a gamer or need peak graphics performance for work tasks – the 11th-generation of Intel Core processors has you covered.

These processors use Intel’s new Iris Xe integrated graphics, which offers discrete-level graphics performance.

Intel states that Iris Xe graphics allows users to play top games in up to 1080p at 30fps, while graphics-intensive tasks – such as photo and video editing – can be handled with ease.

Excellent connectivity

Intel’s Core 11th-generation processors also support Wi-Fi 6, which is the latest generation of Wi-Fi connectivity.

Wi-Fi 6 offers best-in-class speeds – nearly 3-times the speeds of the previous-generation Wi-Fi 5 – and allows more connections to a single router.

Wi-Fi 6 therefore makes it easy to stream content in high quality and download large files in a shorter period.

Intel’s 11th-generation processors also support Thunderbolt 4, which makes plugging other devices into your laptop much simpler and more secure than with previous generations of Thunderbolt.

Get the latest laptops from Incredible Connection

Leading South African IT retailer Incredible Connection will be stocking an extensive range of laptops powered by 11th-generation Intel Core processors at great prices.

If you’re looking to take the next step in your computing experience, there is no better place to get an awesome laptop than Incredible Connection.

