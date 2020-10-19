Jabra Elite – Awesome earbuds with active noise-cancelling

Building on a leading track record of innovation in true wireless earbuds, Jabra has introduced active noise-cancelling (ANC) to its award-winning portfolio with the all new Elite 85t and the upgraded Elite 75t.

The Elite 85t is engineered to defy the boundaries of noise cancellation in true wireless earbuds, and it features Jabra’s most advanced and powerful ANC technology which delivers a new level of noise-cancelling.

These are some of the smallest earbuds that offer premium ANC to create a private, quiet space, while delivering HearThrough to let you hear your surroundings.

Both of these features are fully adjustable and place extra focus on natural sound performance and limited occlusion (blockage/closure).

As more people than ever demand flexibility in making and taking calls, the new Jabra Elite 85t earbuds bring outstanding call quality for the user and the person on the other end with Jabra’s 6-mic technology (three on each earbud – two on the outside, one on the inside).

The 85t earbuds also come with improved wind noise protection which enables clear calls anywhere.

Semi-open design

12mm speakers allow the Jabra Elite 85t to produce big sound and powerful bass, while still enhancing the comfort of the earbuds and relieving ear pressure with a semi-open design.

Jabra has also adapted the ear gels into an oval shape which provides better ear sealing.

This means the tower of the Elite 85t does not sit as deeply within the ear, giving users a more comfortable earbud, while maintaining a very secure fit.

The Elite 85t then provides up to 5.5 hours of listening with ANC on, which extends to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and 31 hours with ANC off.

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra, said: “At Jabra we engineer products for purpose and today we are proud to show that our commitment to ANC is no exception.”

“Users today are looking for great things in small packages, so we are thrilled to be offering our users best-in-class ANC in a very compact and sleek design.”

Elite 75t with ANC as standard

Jabra has also added ANC to its Elite 75t Active and non-Active earbuds.

This results in users getting the same great features and performance of the Elite 75t, but with ANC added to the mix.

The new ANC feature is available as a free upgrade through Jabra’s engineering on Qualcomm technology and the Jabra Elite 75t series will be available to purchase with ANC as standard from October 2020.

The ANC-enabled models will continue to have IP55/IP57 rated durability and a two-year warranty.

With ANC on, battery life will be 5.5 hours on a single charge (24 hours in total with charging case), and with ANC off it will be the existing 7.5 hours and 28 hours in total.

Better still, the addition of ANC as standard adds no additional cost to the earbuds.

Jabra Elite 85t pricing and local availability

The Jabra Elite 85t is supplied in South Africa by leading distributor Circuit City.

They are currently available in Titanium/Black, with the following colour options coming in January 2021:

Gold/Beige

Copper/Black

Black

Grey

Current resellers who work through Circuit City to get these products to South Africans include Takealot, Makro, Incredible Connection, Mantality, The Digital Experience, and ShopandShip.co.za.

Click here to become a Jabra reseller.

This article was published in partnership with Circuit City.