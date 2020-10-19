CTU Training Solutions awarded Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year 2020

CTU Training Solutions has been awarded Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year at the 2020 Virtual Microsoft South Africa Partner Awards.

This accolade is testament to CTU Training Solutions’ customer-centric approach and the new learner enablement that sets them apart in the market.

With more than 30 years of experience in education and training, CTU Training Solutions is a proud Microsoft partner.

The institution’s hybrid learning (virtual instructor-led) classroom solution ensures they deliver a world-class experience to delegates and learners in all sectors.

“I would like to thank Microsoft for the opportunity and recognition, and it is my privilege to accept this award on behalf of every CTU employee,” Juanie Newby, CTU Training Solutions’ CEO stated. “We look forward to many more skills initiatives with Microsoft as our partner.”

Productivity tools

CTU Training Solutions offers comprehensive training for businesses looking to upskill their employees.

It provides certified courses in Microsoft’s wide array of productivity tools, including:

Microsoft Flow – Automate workflows across applications.

Automate workflows across applications. Microsoft Forms – Quickly create surveys, quizzes, and polls.

Quickly create surveys, quizzes, and polls. Microsoft MyAnalytics – Track time spent on various activities and applications.

Track time spent on various activities and applications. Microsoft Planner – Manage projects and deliverables for remote-working teams.

Manage projects and deliverables for remote-working teams. Microsoft PowerApps – Build apps using simple templates.

Build apps using simple templates. Microsoft StaffHub – Manage workforce schedules and stay in touch.

Manage workforce schedules and stay in touch. Microsoft Delve – Visualise and analyse data across social media using machine learning.

Visualise and analyse data across social media using machine learning. Office 365 Groups – Create a shared workspace for team members.

Create a shared workspace for team members. Office 365 Video – Enable uploading, sharing, and playback of video messages.

Enable uploading, sharing, and playback of video messages. Sway – Powerful tool for building presentations and reports.

Powerful tool for building presentations and reports. Power BI Pro – Tool for publishing reports, sharing dashboards, and collaborating with colleagues.

Tool for publishing reports, sharing dashboards, and collaborating with colleagues. Microsoft Advanced eDiscovery – Comprehensive search feature which helps find data and documents across Exchange Online mailboxes, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

Microsoft Madness promotion

To celebrate its partnership with Microsoft, CTU Training Solutions is offering a Microsoft Madness promotion.

When you register for any of the upcoming Microsoft Azure role-based certifications offered by CTU Training Solutions, you will get the AZ-900 Azure Fundamentals course for free.

Click here to register for one of CTU’s Microsoft Azure certification courses.

This article was published in partnership with CTU Training Solutions.