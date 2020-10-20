HPE GreenLake – The ultimate hybrid cloud management solution for your business

The debate around the pros and cons of public cloud and on-premise IT infrastructure has driven many businesses to adopt a hybrid cloud solution in an attempt to reap the benefits of both worlds.

One major disadvantage of this approach, however, is that it is difficult to manage. IT resources are still devoted to day-to-day operations, leaving little room for innovation.

IT-as-a-service (ITaaS) has the ability to take a hybrid multicloud IT strategy to the next level by reducing inefficiencies inherent in most IT environments and enabling enterprises to meet their business and sustainability goals.

HPE GreenLake is HPE’s market-leading ITaaS offering, delivering a cloud experience to apps and data everywhere, in a fully managed, pay-per-use model.

How HPE GreenLake works

HPE GreenLake provides an outcome-based IT consumption model, which radically simplifies IT and frees up resources to optimise operations and increase profitability.

It enables you to manage the footprint of your IT assets throughout the

duration of the lifecycle via personalised customer support, software tools, and portals.

This is the achieved through a wide range of features, including:

Preconfigured solutions allowing for delivery and installation in as little as 14 days.

allowing for delivery and installation in as little as 14 days. Centralised control and insights via the HPE GreenLake Central platform, helping to manage resources, costs, capacity, compliance, and more across on‑premises and cloud environments.

via the HPE GreenLake Central platform, helping to manage resources, costs, capacity, compliance, and more across on‑premises and cloud environments. Modernise applications quickly with the ability to use containers to transform non-cloud native apps without having to re-architect them.

with the ability to use containers to transform non-cloud native apps without having to re-architect them. Transform data through end-to-end machine learning in your data centres, edge, and private clouds, as well as services for Hadoop, databases, data protection, and data management.

Through customer interviews and data aggregation, market research firm Forrester concluded that HPE GreenLake offers the following benefits to its users:

75% shorter time-to-market for deploying global IT projects.

40% in capital expenditure savings due to eliminated need for provisioning.

60% reduction in support / professional services costs.

40% increased IT team productivity by reducing their support load.

Get HPE GreenLake from Datacentrix

Datacentrix is an integrated ICT solutions provider that uses leading technologies to deliver sustainable value to corporate and public sector organisations.

The company has a formidable African footprint, and is recognised for its agility, in-depth knowledge, ethical practices, and service-orientated offering.

Datacentrix is an HPE Platinum Partner with many years of collective experience in unlocking savings and driving new efficiencies into its customers’ IT and business environments.

Click here to get in contact with one of Datacentrix’s experts to learn how HPE GreenLake can help your business lower costs and boost it to the next level.

This article was published in partnership with HPE Datacentrix.