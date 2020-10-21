Get the Huawei P Smart S and 6.5GB data for just R579 per month with MTN Business

The increase in remote working due to COVID-19 has made it incredibly important for your employees to have high-quality smart devices and lots of data.

This is because digital communication is now a core part of every business.

To ensure South African businesses stay connected, MTN Business is offering several great deals on smart devices and data bundles.

A stand-out deal from MTN Business is the Huawei P Smart S, as well as 6.5GB of data, for just R579 per month.

Those who sign up for this deal will also get 15GB of cloud space for 12 months, as well as a 3-month Huawei Care Screen Replacement.

This is an excellent deal for any professional that needs to stay connected on South Africa’s best mobile network.

MTN Business is also offering several other top deals that will ensure your employees remain connected – even when working remotely.

The latest deals being offered by MTN Business are detailed below.

Huawei P Smart S + 6.5GB data for R579 per month – Get it here

The Huawei P Smart S is a powerful smartphone that will fulfil all your business needs.

This deal provides you with 6.5GB of data and the device for just R579 per month.

As part of this deal you will also get 15GB of cloud space for the next 12 months, while Huawei will offer you a 3-month Huawei Care Screen Replacement.

Click here to get this deal now.

60GB and LTE router for R199 per month – Get it here

MTN is now doubling the data on its MTN Business Broadband LTE 30GB package.

For just R199 per month, you will get 60GB of data as well as a free [email protected] MF286R Wi-Fi Router.

This is a great solution for anyone who needs to work from home, as it is affordable yet provides an extremely reliable Internet connection.

Click here to get this deal now.

1TB SIM-only for R999 per month – Get it here

MTN is offering its largest ever data deal, with 1TB of data available for just R999 per month.

This deal previously provided 500GB data for the same price, meaning you are essentially getting an astonishing 500GB per month for no extra charge.

This makes the deal the obvious choice for anyone who performs data-heavy tasks such as streaming, video calls, and large downloads.

Click here to get this deal now.

This article was published in partnership with MTN Business.