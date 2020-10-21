Mazars rebrands to celebrate its growth and expansion

Leading international audit, tax, and advisory firm Mazars has rebranded and now features a new logo to celebrate its balanced growth and successful expansion.

In a rich global history spanning 75 years, Mazars’ guiding principles haven’t changed – while the firm has grown and flourished with new clients and talent.

As a result, Mazars has doubled in size and diversified its offerings to better meet client needs in a changing world.

As the business grew and changed, so did the need for a new brand to evolve alongside it.

Mazars in South Africa

Mazars in South Africa (previously part of Moores Rowland) has been serving large listed, multi-national, and privately-owned businesses since the early 1950s.

Creating a new brand identity to celebrate this journey was the next logical step and a way for Mazars to build a new brand based on the firm’s heritage and integrated approach.

“The company’s rebrand helps present Mazars more consistently across the globe, while celebrating its success and growth within South Africa,” said Mazars South Africa co-CEOs Michelle Olckers and Anoop Ninan.

As the auditing and advisory industry requires a great deal of technical and regulatory innovations, consistent quality standards, and choice – Mazars has also continued to invest in audit expertise, technology, and quality control, while actively shaping the debate around a healthy and sustainable audit industry.

“Mazars brings a genuinely different perspective to the audit and advisory market anchored by our integrated approach, personalised service, and culture focused on delivering to the highest quality and ethical standards,” said Olckers and Ninan.

Sustainable practices

Mazars’ new brand identity reaffirms its commitment to striving to build a fair, prosperous, and sustainable world, they added.

At the heart of this is the firm’s international leadership position on researching and shaping the debate about how financial services can help mitigate the effects of climate change.

The firm also focuses on contributing to a collective reflection with all stakeholders to secure the quality of audit and close the expectation gap facing the entire profession.

“Our new brand reflects who we are and how we work. This is an incredibly important milestone in the evolution of our firm,” said Ninan and Olckers.

This article was published in partnership with Mazars.