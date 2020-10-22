Change your summer, change your world with Cell C’s Summer Campaign

After months of lockdown during the darkest of winters, Level 1 and the anticipation of summer is lifting everyone’s spirits.

Summer 2020 in South Africa will be like no other we have ever experienced. our country still dealing with the effects of the COVID19 pandemic.

This is why Cell C’s 2020 Summer Campaign aims to capture the hearts and minds of our customers as summer marks a new beginning for all of us.

To show our support and encourage South Africans to keep striving towards achieving their dreams, Cell C is giving new and current subscribers the chance to win a host of prizes that could change their lives and help them get back on their feet.

Prizes up for grabs

From utility bakkies, laptops, smartphones, tablets and cash to, grocery vouchers, clothing vouchers which can be used to purchase school uniforms too, as well as airtime and data bundles.

In total the Summer Campaign has R30 million in prizes up for grabs and participants stand the chance to win:

1 of 20 Nissan NP200 bakkies

R10 000 in cash vouchers

R4 000 smartphone vouchers

R3 000 tablet vouchers

R5 000 laptop vouchers

R500 shopping vouchers from Woolworths, TFG and Shoprite/Checkers

R200 KFC vouchers

Free bundles

Discounted bundles

“Traditionally, summer is the high point in South Africa’s calendar, with the promise of endless sun, fun, high energy and the chance to connect with friends and loved ones,” said Simo Mkhize, Cell C’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“But this year has been uniquely difficult with many having to stay home, observe social distancing and cut down on travelling over long distances, not to mention the economic stresses.”

“This is why Cell C wants to help our customers change their summer and their world by connecting with loved ones and friends, so we’re allowing you to escape into a world of possibilities with our 2020 Summer Campaign, and at the same time helping customers celebrate summer with great prizes” he said.

“This year our customers can win 1 of 20 bakkies that are awarded weekly as the Summer Campaign’s grand prizes, and with this kind of prize who knows what entrepreneurial dreams they can fulfil?”

“This can be a chance for someone to start something new, and truly change their world,” Mkhize added.

How to enter

To enter customers will need to either sign up for a new contract, recharge, or upgrade an existing contract.

Existing Prepaid, Postpaid and TopUp customers can also buy any number of qualifying bundles, which are available for purchase through USSD (*147#), Cell C’s online portal, the Cell C app and Bank ATM’s.

This year, Cell C has also introduced a new ‘Spin & Win’ game will allow customers to play and stand a chance to win any of the aforementioned prizes.

Each time a qualifying purchase is made, a customer will be allocated spins, with which they stand a chance to unlock prizes in the game.

By taking part they stand a chance to be entered into the grand prize draw to win one of the 20 bakkies up for grabs.

Everyone who participates in the Summer Campaign through purchasing an all-in-one-bundle will be awarded free data for Facebook – ultimately everyone who buys this bundle is an automatic winner.

Those customers will also earn double the spins on the Spin & Win campaign game.

Prize draw

Customers who take part are also then entered into a draw, where they stand a chance to win prizes that include laptops, smartphones, tablets, cash, school fees for a year, grocery vouchers, clothing vouchers and Takealot.com vouchers.

Click here to visit Cell C’s website for more information on the Summer Campaign.

“This has been a hard year for many people and we are happy that that we can offer both connectivity and rewards that range from immediately useful to life-changing,” said Mkhize.

“We wish all of our subscribers a fantastic and safe summer and best of luck in the campaign. Change your summer, change your world!”

This article was published in partnership with Cell C.