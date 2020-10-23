Why you should live in a Balwin estate

Estates offer great benefits to South Africans, including security and peaceful living.
However, the best estates offer a variety of additional features which make life even better for their residents.
In this regard, Balwin estates stand out for the wealth of amenities they provide over and above a fantastic home.
These benefits are detailed below.
Smart metering
One of the biggest fears many homeowners or renters have is receiving a huge water or electricity bill at the end of the month.
These bills are often due to physical breaks or related problems, however, rather than being caused by excessive usage.
Balwin solves this by fitting its homes with smart meters – allowing you to monitor your usage in real time so that you don’t get a shock at the end of the month.
If you notice that your usage is higher than it should be, you can immediately investigate the problem before your bill grows.
Solar power
A major benefit of Balwin estates is that they offer access to solar power.
South Africa has well-documented issues with its electricity grid, and you will simultaneously be saving money and contributing to a reduced grid load when using solar power at your Balwin home.
Solar power is a low maintenance power source, so you get all the benefits of cheaper and cleaner power without any drawbacks.
Fast fibre for your home
A fibre connection at home is becoming a standard requirement for South Africans.
Through its fibre network operator Balwin Fibre, residents at Balwin estates can access a fast, reliable, and affordable fibre Internet connection.
This is particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people currently working from home – a trend that is expected to continue once the pandemic is over.
Balwin Fibre offers fast speeds at a great price, and packages are available from leading ISPs such as Afrihost, Cool Ideas, Home-Connect, Supersonic and Vox.
So much more
Balwin estate residents get access to a range of great resources and amenities, including lifestyle centres which boast the following features:
- Restaurants
- Laundromats
- Concierge
- Meeting Rooms
- Cinemas
- Gyms
- Estate Managers
- Free Wi-Fi
With so many benefits to take advantage of, Balwin estates are the obvious choice for your next home.
Click here to find the perfect Balwin estate for your needs.
The price of Balwin fibre packages from popular ISPs Afrihost and Vox are compared to equivalent packages on four of South Africa’s largest fibre networks below.
Home-Connect
|Home-Connect fibre prices
|Network
|Download
|Upload
|Price
|Network 1
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R638
|Network 2
|10Mbps
|2Mbps
|R678
|Network 2
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R728
|Network 3
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R658
|Network 4
|15Mbps
|15Mbps
|R698
|Balwin
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R588
|Network 1
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R788
|Network 2
|20Mbps
|2Mbps
|R828
|Network 2
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R888
|Network 3
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R828
|Network 4
|30Mbps
|30Mbps
|R798
|Balwin
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R698
|Network 1
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R948
|Network 2
|50Mbps
|5Mbps
|R978
|Network 2
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,058
|Network 3
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R998
|Balwin
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R848
|Network 1
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,148
|Network 2
|100Mbps
|10Mbps
|R1,108
|Network 2
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,208
|Network 3
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,208
|Network 4
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R998
|Balwin
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,108
|Network 2
|200Mbps
|20Mbps
|R1,338
|Network 2
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,398
|Network 3
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,508
|Network 4
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,208
|Balwin
|200Mbps
|200Mbps
|R1,258
Cool Ideas
|Cool Ideas fibre prices
|Network
|Download
|Upload
|Price
|Network 1
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R599
|Network 2
|10Mbps
|2Mbps
|R689
|Network 2
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R729
|Network 3
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R709
|Network 4
|15Mbps
|5Mbps
|R609
|Network 4
|15Mbps
|10Mbps
|R709
|Balwin
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R549
|Network 1
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R819
|Network 2
|20Mbps
|2Mbps
|R829
|Network 2
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R929
|Network 3
|25Mbps
|25Mbps
|R869
|Network 4
|30Mbps
|5Mbps
|R809
|Network 4
|30Mbps
|20Mbps
|R909
|Balwin
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R699
|Network 1
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R999
|Network 2
|50Mbps
|5Mbps
|R969
|Network 2
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,049
|Network 3
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,039
|Balwin
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R899
|Network 1
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,199
|Network 2
|100Mbps
|10Mbps
|R1,119
|Network 2
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,199
|Network 3
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,299
|Network 4
|100Mbps
|25Mbps
|R1,009
|Network 4
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,219
|Balwin
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R1,199
This article was published in partnership with Balwin Estates.