Why you should live in a Balwin estate

23 October 2020

Estates offer great benefits to South Africans, including security and peaceful living.

However, the best estates offer a variety of additional features which make life even better for their residents.

In this regard, Balwin estates stand out for the wealth of amenities they provide over and above a fantastic home.

These benefits are detailed below.

Smart metering

One of the biggest fears many homeowners or renters have is receiving a huge water or electricity bill at the end of the month.

These bills are often due to physical breaks or related problems, however, rather than being caused by excessive usage.

Balwin solves this by fitting its homes with smart meters – allowing you to monitor your usage in real time so that you don’t get a shock at the end of the month.

If you notice that your usage is higher than it should be, you can immediately investigate the problem before your bill grows.

Solar power

A major benefit of Balwin estates is that they offer access to solar power.

South Africa has well-documented issues with its electricity grid, and you will simultaneously be saving money and contributing to a reduced grid load when using solar power at your Balwin home.

Solar power is a low maintenance power source, so you get all the benefits of cheaper and cleaner power without any drawbacks.

Fast fibre for your home

A fibre connection at home is becoming a standard requirement for South Africans.

Through its fibre network operator Balwin Fibre, residents at Balwin estates can access a fast, reliable, and affordable fibre Internet connection.

This is particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people currently working from home – a trend that is expected to continue once the pandemic is over.

Balwin Fibre offers fast speeds at a great price, and packages are available from leading ISPs such as Afrihost, Cool Ideas, Home-Connect, Supersonic and Vox.

So much more

Balwin estate residents get access to a range of great resources and amenities, including lifestyle centres which boast the following features:

  • Restaurants
  • Laundromats
  • Concierge
  • Meeting Rooms
  • Cinemas
  • Gyms
  • Estate Managers
  • Free Wi-Fi

With so many benefits to take advantage of, Balwin estates are the obvious choice for your next home.

Click here to find the perfect Balwin estate for your needs.

The price of Balwin fibre packages from popular ISPs Afrihost and Vox are compared to equivalent packages on four of South Africa’s largest fibre networks below.

Home-Connect

Home-Connect fibre prices
Network Download Upload Price
Network 1 10Mbps 5Mbps R638
Network 2 10Mbps 2Mbps R678
Network 2 10Mbps 10Mbps R728
Network 3 10Mbps 10Mbps R658
Network 4 15Mbps 15Mbps R698
Balwin 10Mbps 10Mbps R588
Network 1 20Mbps 10Mbps R788
Network 2 20Mbps 2Mbps R828
Network 2 20Mbps 20Mbps R888
Network 3 25Mbps 25Mbps R828
Network 4 30Mbps 30Mbps R798
Balwin 20Mbps 20Mbps R698
Network 1 40Mbps 20Mbps R948
Network 2 50Mbps 5Mbps R978
Network 2 50Mbps 50Mbps R1,058
Network 3 50Mbps 50Mbps R998
Balwin 50Mbps 50Mbps R848
Network 1 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,148
Network 2 100Mbps 10Mbps R1,108
Network 2 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,208
Network 3 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,208
Network 4 100Mbps 100Mbps R998
Balwin 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,108
Network 2 200Mbps 20Mbps R1,338
Network 2 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,398
Network 3 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,508
Network 4 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,208
Balwin 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,258

Cool Ideas

Cool Ideas fibre prices
Network Download Upload Price
Network 1 10Mbps 5Mbps R599
Network 2 10Mbps 2Mbps R689
Network 2 10Mbps 10Mbps R729
Network 3 10Mbps 10Mbps R709
Network 4 15Mbps 5Mbps R609
Network 4 15Mbps 10Mbps R709
Balwin 10Mbps 10Mbps R549
Network 1 20Mbps 10Mbps R819
Network 2 20Mbps 2Mbps R829
Network 2 20Mbps 20Mbps R929
Network 3 25Mbps 25Mbps R869
Network 4 30Mbps 5Mbps R809
Network 4 30Mbps 20Mbps R909
Balwin 20Mbps 20Mbps R699
Network 1 40Mbps 20Mbps R999
Network 2 50Mbps 5Mbps R969
Network 2 50Mbps 50Mbps R1,049
Network 3 50Mbps 50Mbps R1,039
Balwin 50Mbps 50Mbps R899
Network 1 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,199
Network 2 100Mbps 10Mbps R1,119
Network 2 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,199
Network 3 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,299
Network 4 100Mbps 25Mbps R1,009
Network 4 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,219
Balwin 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,199

This article was published in partnership with Balwin Estates.

