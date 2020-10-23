Why you should live in a Balwin estate

Estates offer great benefits to South Africans, including security and peaceful living.

However, the best estates offer a variety of additional features which make life even better for their residents.

In this regard, Balwin estates stand out for the wealth of amenities they provide over and above a fantastic home.

These benefits are detailed below.

Smart metering

One of the biggest fears many homeowners or renters have is receiving a huge water or electricity bill at the end of the month.

These bills are often due to physical breaks or related problems, however, rather than being caused by excessive usage.

Balwin solves this by fitting its homes with smart meters – allowing you to monitor your usage in real time so that you don’t get a shock at the end of the month.

If you notice that your usage is higher than it should be, you can immediately investigate the problem before your bill grows.

Solar power

A major benefit of Balwin estates is that they offer access to solar power.

South Africa has well-documented issues with its electricity grid, and you will simultaneously be saving money and contributing to a reduced grid load when using solar power at your Balwin home.

Solar power is a low maintenance power source, so you get all the benefits of cheaper and cleaner power without any drawbacks.

Fast fibre for your home

A fibre connection at home is becoming a standard requirement for South Africans.

Through its fibre network operator Balwin Fibre, residents at Balwin estates can access a fast, reliable, and affordable fibre Internet connection.

This is particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people currently working from home – a trend that is expected to continue once the pandemic is over.

Balwin Fibre offers fast speeds at a great price, and packages are available from leading ISPs such as Afrihost, Cool Ideas, Home-Connect, Supersonic and Vox.

So much more

Balwin estate residents get access to a range of great resources and amenities, including lifestyle centres which boast the following features:

Restaurants

Laundromats

Concierge

Meeting Rooms

Cinemas

Gyms

Estate Managers

Free Wi-Fi

With so many benefits to take advantage of, Balwin estates are the obvious choice for your next home.

Click here to find the perfect Balwin estate for your needs.

The price of Balwin fibre packages from popular ISPs Afrihost and Vox are compared to equivalent packages on four of South Africa’s largest fibre networks below.

Home-Connect

Home-Connect fibre prices Network Download Upload Price Network 1 10Mbps 5Mbps R638 Network 2 10Mbps 2Mbps R678 Network 2 10Mbps 10Mbps R728 Network 3 10Mbps 10Mbps R658 Network 4 15Mbps 15Mbps R698 Balwin 10Mbps 10Mbps R588 Network 1 20Mbps 10Mbps R788 Network 2 20Mbps 2Mbps R828 Network 2 20Mbps 20Mbps R888 Network 3 25Mbps 25Mbps R828 Network 4 30Mbps 30Mbps R798 Balwin 20Mbps 20Mbps R698 Network 1 40Mbps 20Mbps R948 Network 2 50Mbps 5Mbps R978 Network 2 50Mbps 50Mbps R1,058 Network 3 50Mbps 50Mbps R998 Balwin 50Mbps 50Mbps R848 Network 1 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,148 Network 2 100Mbps 10Mbps R1,108 Network 2 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,208 Network 3 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,208 Network 4 100Mbps 100Mbps R998 Balwin 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,108 Network 2 200Mbps 20Mbps R1,338 Network 2 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,398 Network 3 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,508 Network 4 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,208 Balwin 200Mbps 200Mbps R1,258 Cool Ideas

Cool Ideas fibre prices Network Download Upload Price Network 1 10Mbps 5Mbps R599 Network 2 10Mbps 2Mbps R689 Network 2 10Mbps 10Mbps R729 Network 3 10Mbps 10Mbps R709 Network 4 15Mbps 5Mbps R609 Network 4 15Mbps 10Mbps R709 Balwin 10Mbps 10Mbps R549 Network 1 20Mbps 10Mbps R819 Network 2 20Mbps 2Mbps R829 Network 2 20Mbps 20Mbps R929 Network 3 25Mbps 25Mbps R869 Network 4 30Mbps 5Mbps R809 Network 4 30Mbps 20Mbps R909 Balwin 20Mbps 20Mbps R699 Network 1 40Mbps 20Mbps R999 Network 2 50Mbps 5Mbps R969 Network 2 50Mbps 50Mbps R1,049 Network 3 50Mbps 50Mbps R1,039 Balwin 50Mbps 50Mbps R899 Network 1 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,199 Network 2 100Mbps 10Mbps R1,119 Network 2 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,199 Network 3 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,299 Network 4 100Mbps 25Mbps R1,009 Network 4 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,219 Balwin 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,199

This article was published in partnership with Balwin Estates.