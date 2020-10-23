Get great deals in the Huawei Joburg Day Sale

Huawei has launched a range of new deals on smartphones, smartwatches, and digital accessories on the Huawei Online Store.

The sale is in celebration of Huawei Joburg Day, and gives shoppers access to big savings on the latest devices.

A standout deal from the sale is the “buy-get-one-free” offer on the Huawei Watch Fit.

Shoppers who purchase a Huawei Watch Fit will get an additional Watch Fit for free.

The Huawei Watch Fit packs a range of advanced exercise features, a long battery life, and a modern and sleek design – which will be a hit amongst fitness enthusiasts.

A selection of the best deals from the Huawei Joburg Day Sale are listed below.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Elegant 42mm – R4,499

Huawei P40 Lite (Pink) – R5,999

Huawei Watch Fit, FreeBuds Lite, and Smart Scale Bundle – R2,999

Huawei P40 Lite (Black) – R5,499

Huawei FreeBuds 3 – R1,699

Huawei Band 4e – R499

Huawei Y7p – R3,499

Huawei Watch GT 2 Elite 46mm – R4,999

Huawei Watch GT 2 Classic 46mm – R3,699

Huawei Watch GT 2 Classic 42mm – R2,999

Huawei Watch Fit – Buy One and Get One Free

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.