Get affordable uncapped fibre for your home today

Openserve will terminate copper services in many areas across South Africa on 1 December, which means affected ADSL users will have to move to fibre.

The termination of ADSL forms part of Openserve’s drive to upgrade to next-generation technologies and reduce infrastructure duplication.

This will be disruptive to ADSL users, but migrating to fibre holds many benefits to households and businesses.

Compared to ADSL, fibre is much faster, more stable, offers lower latency, and is not susceptible to copper theft.

The biggest benefit, however, is that an uncapped fibre connection is more affordable than an ADSL or VDSL connection.

It is particularly suitable for bandwidth-intensive services like watching Netflix or YouTube, or to host video conferencing for work meetings.

Fibre easily supports multiple family members streaming videos and games, working from home, and surfing the web.

