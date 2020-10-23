Expect massive deals with Incredible Connection’s Black November

South Africans can look forward to epic discounts for Incredible Connection’s Black November.

The trusted retailer will be running weekly deals in-store and online, with blockbuster specials on the most wanted tech.

These will be available across its extensive selection of products from numerous categories – including computing, TVs, gadgets, audio, and smart wearables.

Wide selection of products

Incredible Connection’s product line-up includes laptops and PCs from trusted brands like Acer, Apple, ASUS, Dell, HP, Huawei, and Microsoft.

Microsoft also offers its Surface devices exclusively through Incredible Connection stores in South Africa.

Another product you will only find at Incredible Connection is the stunning Razer Blade Stealth gaming laptop, while other options include ASUS TUF and HP Omen devices.

More highlights from its tech selection are:

Apple, Huawei, and Samsung smartphones.

Samsung and Sony TVs.

Sony audio systems.

Xbox consoles, accessories, and games.

Logitech, Razer, and Microsoft PC accessories.

Canon, Epson, and HP printers.

DJI and Kioxia drones.

All of Incredible Connection’s laptops, as well as its Sony Bravia TV range, come with a free three-year warranty, offering great peace of mind that your purchase is covered against possible manufacturer defects.

How to get the best deals first

By using Incredible Connection’s online store, you can enjoy all these great deals from the convenience of your home, while avoiding crowds and queues.

To make sure you get all the deals, register an online account on the Incredible Connection website in advance for easier and faster checkout.

This will also allow you to check your TV licence beforehand to make sure you are sorted if you’d want to buy a new TV set.

Incredible Connection’s online store allows for a wide range of payment methods, including MobiCred, PayFlex, and credit accounts, as well as debit or credit card payments from all major South African banks.

In addition, uCount and Discovery rewards programme members can use their points for purchases.

Sign up and win

As part of its Black November campaign, Incredible Connection is giving you a chance to win a Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K TV valued at R32,999.

All you need to do is sign up for the Incredible Connection newsletter.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be the first to get details about Black November deals.

Click here to visit the Incredible Connection website now.

This article was published in partnership with Incredible Connection.