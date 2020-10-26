Red Hat’s Sub-Saharan track event goes virtual

Red Hat is preparing for the 2020 edition of its annual Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Regional Forum.

Dubbed “the open-source event of the year”, the forum is moving to a region-specific virtual experience.

The event will take place on 3 November 2020 from 10:30 to 16:00, and promises inspiring presentations, technical sessions, and live demos – all set to take place from 12:00.

After the general sessions, breakout sessions have been scheduled, so open source enthusiasts can learn more from regional customers and local Red Hatters.

The Sub-Saharan Africa track will discuss codeless integration, digital transformation, Ansible, virtualisation, Linux, and more.

Red Hat, strives to develop software that pushes the boundaries of technological ability. Our Sub-Saharan Africa track is the perfect platform to discover what’s possible with open source and how it impacts specific regions.

To truly realise the potential of open source, you need to be part of a community that’s as invested in discovering what was once thought impossible and with the 2020 Forum it’s just what our industry needs to kickstart those all-important conversations with like-minded innovators.

Replays will be available after the session for those unable to attend.

