Win epic prizes as Vodacom puts fibre to the ultimate test

Many people don’t realise the power of Internet connectivity and how it now forms part of our daily routines.

Connectivity allows people to access and use a variety of platforms and services – including video streaming, productivity tools, online stores, games, and much more.

In South Africa, fibre is the optimal choice for powerful broadband connectivity – offering the highest speeds and most stable performance of any wired or wireless technology.

To put fibre to the ultimate test, Vodacom Fibre in partnership with 947 plans to show just how significant the impact of fibre has been in connecting the world.

Fibre survivor challenge

For the week of 26-30 October 2020, Shannon Leibach from the 947 team will be placed in a shipping container in the streets of Sandton.

Equipped with nothing but a laptop and a Vodacom Fibre to the Home connection, he will have to live, eat, play and work for five days in his new home.

Whether the possibilities of online connectivity will be enough to keep him alive and happy during this time remains to be seen.

Win great prizes

As part of online daily activities, Vodacom customers will stand a chance to win prizes to the value of R50,000 on social media.

An on-air competition will then see the 947 team invite listeners to enter a “Shark Tank” business idea.

Four listeners will have an opportunity to pitch their ideas and the best pitch will walk away with a R20,000 cash prize.

Vodacom has also invited business gurus from various industries to mentor the ultimate winner.

Catch all the action

Stay tuned to Vodacom’s social media pages and listen to 947 from 26-30 October 2020 to catch all the Vodacom Fibre action and stand a chance to win epic prizes.

You can follow Vodacom on the following social media channels:

Click here to learn more about Vodacom Fibre.

