Get up to 75% cash back monthly with Dialdirect

There are two types of drivers out there on the road:

Those who drive right and get ching – up to 75% cash back. Every. Single. Month.

And those who cause dings, drive too fast, ignore road signs and miss out.

The world needs more chings. Not dingers.

So, keep driving well and you can dial up your ching to 75% cash back monthly with Dialdirect.

Other benefits

Beyond our cash back offering, there are a number of other great benefits that you can take advantage of, including:

500MB data when activating your profile online.

Earn monthly vouchers through our reward partners just for using our app.

Online self-service means you don’t need to call us to manage your policy.

Express Claims offers a same-day turnaround service where we approve and pay your claims on the same day.

You can also get insurance for your specific type of vehicle, as we offer the following vehicle insurance types:

Car Insurance

Motorbike Insurance

Caravan and Trailer Insurance

Watercraft Insurance

Golf Cart Insurance

If you use the Dialdirect Insurance App, you get direct access to emergency assistance, or can order a tow truck in a few seconds.

Once you have ordered this assistance, you can track your tow truck driver to determine when they will arrive, what they look like, as well as their vehicle details.

Click here to learn more about Dialdirect car insurance.

*Payback is dependent on the option selected. In order to qualify for the full advertised reward Payback Booster must be selected at an additional cost.

This article was published in partnership with Dialdirect.