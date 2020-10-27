Christmas unwrapped with New Star Networks

As we rocket towards Christmas this year, the New Star Networks (NSN) Partnership & Reseller Team are focused on one thing – delivering the best Christmas incentive program ever.

As an NSN Partner & Reseller you will have access to a straightforward, point and shoot set of incentives that will be filling up Christmas stockings from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

We are making it hotter to go hosted, brighter to boost broadband connections, and sexier to get SD-Wans out to your clients at the drop of a Christmas hat.

The NSN Partner & Reseller program is open to:

IT Resellers

Systems Integrators

ISPs

Telephony/switchboard companies

Hardware & Network Suppliers

Telecom Resellers & Distributors

VARS

WISPs

IT Consultants

PABX suppliers

What you get with NSN

Where we are different is that we give you 50% commission on margins for the lifetime of the contract.

We are pros in Cloud technology and are able to support you from a billing and technical support perspective – allowing you to focus on growing your reseller business.

Joining our partner program is absolutely free, with no hidden costs. The process is simple, and we can have you onboarded and closing deals within a week.

We keep it real with our partners – there are no membership fees or outlay costs and our ethos is simple: “If you bring business you get paid…if you don’t, well, you don’t.”

With over 10 years perfecting our craft, we can confidently give you access to new market segments you may not have been able to service before.

This will help you grow the scope of your business and provide your existing base with the latest technology. We take on the learning curve on your behalf.

Xmas Unwrapped incentive

If you sign up before 30 November 2020, you will receive our Xmas Unwrapped incentive and our standard 50% commission share.

If you want to be a part of bringing your Christmas A-game to your clients and your families then contact NSN Channel Director Wesley Swart today at [email protected] or 087 135 9703.

Alternatively, you can request a call back here.

This article was published in partnership with New Star Networks.