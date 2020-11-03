Vodacom offers eligible customers 6 months of Amazon Prime Video

Vodacom has teamed up with Amazon to offer eligible customers 6 months of Amazon Prime Video.

All existing and upgrading contract Vodacom customers can enjoy this deal. The launch offer is also available to prepaid and top-up customers who have spent a minimum of R150 with the operator in the last 30 days.

Vodacom customers will be able to enjoy movies, TV shows and popular Amazon Originals like Upload, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, The Grand Tour, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Carnival Row and Good Omens.

Customers can watch Prime Video on up to 3 devices at the same time, both at home and on the go, with the Prime Video app on any compatible TV, smartphone, tablet, and more.

“We continuously strive to partner with premium content providers to deliver compelling propositions that keep customers connected for a better future. The introduction of this Amazon Prime Video offer for our customers underpins our commitment to enabling a digital society,” says Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Consumer Business at Vodacom.

Inclusive of the Prime Video membership, Vodacom customers will also enjoy the benefit of access to Prime Gaming. Prime Gaming benefits include free games every month, in-game loot for some of the most popular games, and a free Twitch channel subscription every month.

“We strive to work with like-minded partners around the globe to bring innovative digital lifestyle services to South African consumers,” says Mariam Cassim, Chief Officer of Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services.

“Over the years, we transformed ourselves from providing communications solutions only, to becoming a leading Pan African technology company. We are excited to be teaming up with Amazon Prime Video to bring about quality entertainment to our customers. This is another way we aim to drive customers towards an all-inclusive financial and digital society.”

Vodacom customers who are eligible for the 6-month Prime Video offer can quickly and easily activate the offer by visiting https://offers.vodafone.com/za.

For more information on how to activate the offer visit https://www.vodacom.co.za/vodacom/services/amazon-prime-video.

Notes:

After the 6-month promotional period, Amazon Prime Video costs R79.99 per month, charged to your Vodacom account or airtime or. Cancel anytime at https://offers.vodafone.com/za and select “MANAGE SUBSCRIPTIONS”.

Offer subject to change. Prime Video has a value of R79.99 per month in South Africa. Amazon Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

This article was published in partnership with Vodacom.