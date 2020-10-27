Get fast and reliable Internet for your home from Vodacom

South Africans are now spending more time at home than ever before – which serves as a base for work, entertainment, and learning.

Having a fast and reliable Internet connection is therefore essential for day-to-day life.

To meet this need, South Africa’s biggest mobile network, Vodacom, is offering plug-and-play broadband solutions which allow you to connect to its vast LTE network.

Vodacom LTE requires no installation hassles and can be set up without a technician’s help, allowing you to get connected to fast and reliable connectivity in no time.

Why choose Vodacom Home Internet

With Vodacom Home Internet, you get a single connection that is linked to a single location for all the desktops, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles in your home.

Vodacom Home Internet can connect up to 64 devices at any time, which makes it perfect for large households.

From gaming and streaming in 4K on multiple devices, to uploading large files quickly, Home Internet can handle even the most demanding users.

Added to this is the network reliability you can expect on South Africa’s biggest LTE network, so getting and staying connected is a seamless experience.

The right package for your home

You can choose from a variety of packages based on your usage requirements, including 200GB, 400GB, 600GB, and 800GB options – split evenly between anytime and night-time use.

For those looking for basic usage such as light streaming and moderate downloads, the 10Mbps Home Internet plans are ideal.

Households with larger families looking to do a considerable amount of gaming and heavy streaming will find the 20Mbps speed data packages are the best options.

Vodacom also offers packages with flexible options, so you’ll be able to choose a term and monthly price which suits your budget.

Contracts are available over 24 or 36 months.

Package deals

If you already have a suitable LTE router for getting connected, you can take out a Vodacom Home Internet SIM-only deal starting at R499.

With a Huawei router included, packages then start at R549 per month.

No matter what your needs are, Vodacom has a deal – and a speed – that’ll suit you.

Vodacom Home Internet packages can be purchased at any Vodacom store, via the call centre, or on the Vodacom website.

This article was published in partnership with Vodacom.