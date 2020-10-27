Discover what’s next in your open source journey with Red Hat and Axiz

Axiz is excited to promote this year’s Red Hat Forum Virtual Experience.

Red Hat Forums are immersive events that bring the latest in open source cloud computing, platform, virtualization, middleware, storage, and systems management technologies to your region.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, including high-performing Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies.

The Axiz Red Hat team has developed in-depth product knowledge across the various Red Hat solutions, offering full ennoblement and business development solutions.

Together with Axiz, Red Hat has been assisting companies with their transformation and pivot to the cloud for more than 25 years.

Be inspired

To find out more, you can explore the full agenda for inspiring keynote presentations, conversations with industry experts, networking, and much more.

Join the Sub-Saharan Track for topics specifically catered to our region, happening on 3 November, and to hear top experts share their insights about some of the hottest topics in open source – including hybrid cloud, automation, cloud-native development, and more.

In addition to the keynote presentations, there will also be technical sessions and live demos that will help inspire you to go from here to anywhere in your cloud journey.

Discover what’s next in your open source journey by signing up today for the Red Hat Forum 2020 Virtual Experience.

